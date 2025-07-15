Dott Services To Construct 24 City Roads

Our Reporter

The Dott Services Limited, a local construction company, has started upgrading and reconstructing 24 roads in Kampala City in the government effort to modernise the metropolitan area. The Minister of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Hajjat Minsa Kabanda said the government has now invested a lot in the construction of roads in the city and has contracted some of the best contractors in the country to work on them.

“I thank the government of Uganda for the funding. I thank Dott Services, the construction company, for starting the work early. I have no doubt that they will perform very well. I also urge them to kindly perform and deliver as per the contract,” Hajjat Kabanda said.

Hajjat Kabanda made the remarks at the commissioning of the upgrading of Kabaka Lake Road to bitumen standards last week. The road is one of the city roads that Dott Services will construct. Dott Services will upgrade and reconstruct 14.65km of different roads, a project that will take three years.

The 24 roads include, Kabaka’s Lake Road, Button Street link, Bukoto Street, Wilson Road, Wilson Street, Market Street, Mengo- Kisenyi Link Road, Erisa-Nkoyoyo Road, Central Kisenyi lane, Market Service lane, Market Square, Dastur Street, Church Road, Naava Road, Church Lane II, Kyeyune Road, Lower Kololo Terrace, Golf Course Road, Nsamba Road, St Stephen Hospital ring Road, St Barnabas Road, Kalinabiri Road and Mapeera Road. Most of these roads have been in bad shape making transportation and trade very difficult.

She said unlike in the previous funding where the designs aren’t adjusted, in this project they have room to make adjustments if there is need for the betterment of the city dwellers and the infrastructure. Sharifah Buzeki, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority, said the government has now injected a lot of money in the construction of the roads in the city and once the projects are done, Kampala City will meet the set development vision.

“We have the contractors, Dott Services, and MBW Consulting Limited is the supervisor of this project. We have urged them to work on the road in time. We have hope that in a few years Kampala will be different,” Buzeki said.

Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago said he was happy that the government is now considering local content in the award of contracts in the construction of infrastructure projects. “In the previous projects, there was barely any local content. Most of the projects went to foreigners. We should have local content in these new projects,” Lukwago said. He thanked the government for increasing the funding in the construction of the roads in the city centre. In this financial year, the government increased the funding for infrastructure to Shs550bn, which Lukwago described as a great boost.

Dott Services is fully committed to delivering the Kampala Roads Rehabilitation Project on time and ensuring that every shilling Government is spending offers maximum value to the citizens.

“This transformative initiative is not just about improving roads, it is about enhancing the quality of life for all city dwellers. We recognize the urgency of addressing Kampala’s traffic congestion, road safety, and infrastructure resilience, and we are working diligently to meet our timelines and budget commitments,” said the Dott Communications Specialist.

Dott Services is among the few local construction companies that are tested and given contracts to which their performance is unequalled. The contractor, Dott Services has successfully completed the Ishaka- Kagamba road, Tilinyi-Nakalama, Rwenkunye -Apach and currently on Regional roads connecting Uganda and DRC from Kasindi, Beni to Butembo in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

