Dr. Adam Mugume appointed BoU Acting Deputy Governor

Spread the love

















Kampala – Dr Adam Mugume, one of Ugandans finest economists, has on Friday March 27, been appointed Acting Deputy Governor Bank of Uganda.

Mugume replaces Dr Louis Kasekende whose tenure at the central Bank expired earlier this year.

Bank of Uganda board’s Chairman, James Kahoza, disclosed that Dr Mugume “will perform the executive functions of the Office of Deputy Governor until a substantive Deputy Governor is appointed.”

Mugume, who taught econometrics for many years at Makerere University, has been serving as the Central Bank’s Executive Director, Research and Policy Directorate.

An amiable officer, Mugume graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics at Makerere University before completing his master’s degree in economics from the University of Botswana.

He holds a PhD in Economics at Oxford University.

The designation puts Mugume closer to scooping the top position at the

central bank considering that Governor Tumusiime-Mutebile’s contract expires in 2021.

Mugume headed the modeling division at BOU between 2007 and 2010.

For his PhD, Mugume researched on applied econometrics and macroeconomics.

He also headed the Department of Economic Theory and Analysis at Makerere University.

He also consulted for the World Bank and African Economic Research Consortium between 2004 and 2007.

His experience lies in economic forecasting and policy analysis; macroeconomics, applied econometrics, and fiscal and monetary policies.