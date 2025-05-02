Dr Baryomunsi denies quitting race for NRM Western Vice Chairperson

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER May 2, 2025 0
MTN Uganda's Chief Executive Officer, Sylvia Mulinge and Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi sharing a light moment at the end of event held at UCC

Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi

By Moses Agaba
Kanungu
Dr Chris Baryomunsi , the Minister of ICT and National Guidance has refuted reports that he has quit the race for the Vice Chairperson, NRM western region.
In the post on x , Dr Baryomunsi is quoted to have said that he is not going to seek re-election for the Vice Chairperson NRM Western Uganda.
However , Dr Baryomunsi  who is also the Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament  in Kanungu district  said that all this is just propaganda  and blackmail mail by his political nemesis.
 Dr Baryomunsi in a statement says that all that the statement that he is not to seek re election for the Vice Chairperson NRM Western Uganda are just propaganda and blackmail all crafted by his political nemesis aimed  antagonising his supporters ahead of the forthcoming Central Executive Committee -CEC elections this year.
“We have learned of some false propaganda that Minister Baryomunsi has refused to offer self  for  CEC (Vice chairperson,NRM Western Region) .This false  Propaganda sponsored by and blackmail has been crafted by our nemesis and opponents to antagonise the strong will of our good delegates,voters and supporters a head of the forthcoming CEC Election later this year. Please treat the missive being circulated by the media  with deserved contempt”.
Dr Baryomunsi  was elected in 2021 replacing Matayo Kyaligonza.So far , four people have shown interest in the seat  including Michael Mawanda Muranga the Patriotic League of Uganda Director of Mobilisation and Igara east MP ,Blaise Kamugisha the former Crime Preventers  National coordinator ,Duncan Abigaba the Former Presidential assistant research and information (GCIC) and Isaac Rukunda Akampurira the founder revivalist movement and political activists.

About Post Author

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER

author

See author's posts

More Stories

IMG-20250429-WA2238

Kabale traders decry Competition from Foreign Investors

Brian Musaasizi | Editor May 3, 2025 0
BeFunky-collage (3)

Busia District LCV remanded over theft of Vehicle parts

Brian Musaasizi | Editor May 3, 2025 0
Group photo

Housing Finance Bank , Easy Housing Launch Innovative Green Housing Partnership

Brian Musaasizi | Editor May 3, 2025 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *