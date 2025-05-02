Dr Baryomunsi denies quitting race for NRM Western Vice Chairperson

By Moses Agaba

Kanungu

Dr Chris Baryomunsi , the Minister of ICT and National Guidance has refuted reports that he has quit the race for the Vice Chairperson, NRM western region.

In the post on x , Dr Baryomunsi is quoted to have said that he is not going to seek re-election for the Vice Chairperson NRM Western Uganda. However , Dr Baryomunsi who is also the Kinkiizi East Member of Parliament in Kanungu district said that all this is just propaganda and blackmail mail by his political nemesis.

Dr Baryomunsi in a statement says that all that the statement that he is not to seek re election for the Vice Chairperson NRM Western Uganda are just propaganda and blackmail all crafted by his political nemesis aimed antagonising his supporters ahead of the forthcoming Central Executive Committee -CEC elections this year.

“We have learned of some false propaganda that Minister Baryomunsi has refused to offer self for CEC (Vice chairperson,NRM Western Region) .This false Propaganda sponsored by and blackmail has been crafted by our nemesis and opponents to antagonise the strong will of our good delegates,voters and supporters a head of the forthcoming CEC Election later this year. Please treat the missive being circulated by the media with deserved contempt”.

Dr Baryomunsi was elected in 2021 replacing Matayo Kyaligonza.So far , four people have shown interest in the seat including Michael Mawanda Muranga the Patriotic League of Uganda Director of Mobilisation and Igara east MP ,Blaise Kamugisha the former Crime Preventers National coordinator ,Duncan Abigaba the Former Presidential assistant research and information (GCIC) and Isaac Rukunda Akampurira the founder revivalist movement and political activists.

About Post Author