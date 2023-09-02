DR Congo CDF Lt Gen Songesa Visits Luwero Industries

Advertisements

Maj Gen Sabiiti Muzeyi, the General Manager-Luwero Industries (LIL) received a high-level delegation at Luwero Industries (LIL) Headquarters in Nakasongola from Forces Armies de la Republique Democratique du Congo (FARDC) led by the Chief of Defence Forces, Lt Gen Christian Tshiwewe Songesa.

Gen Sabiiti briefed FARDC CDF and his delegation on the defence products and defence technical facilities offered by the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC)/LIL.

Gen Sabiiti informed the CDF that the EAC Partner States are land-linked to the oceans and this linkedness helps us to effectively support each other in the defence sector in light of the challenges of operating in a very unstable and unpredictable geopolitical environment.

Advertisements

Gen Sabiiti further observed that linkage to both oceans on the other hand offers us a certain degree of flexibility to coordinate with the rest of the world to support what we do not have in the defence sector.

He further observed that land-linked makes “geopolitical encirclement” hard to enforce. He said that the region is endowed with mutual support potential in terms of trade and market access, a wide range of natural resources that are essential for the development of defence industries and a rich human resource potential and talent.

Gen Sabiiti called on the EAC Partner States to identify gaps and develop supplementary and complementary capacities. This would guarantee us regional markets such as EAC, IGAD, and SADC.

The FARDC CDF was happy with the progress of UPDF’s innovativeness in defence research and development.

The CDF and NEC leadership discussed areas of cooperation and collaboration.

The CDF and his delegation were later taken on a guided tour of the NEC-STREIT (U) armored vehicle manufacturing factory and PRO-Heli International Services for the Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of the Mi-Helicopter Series.

The delegation was accompanied by Maj Gen Francis Takirwa UPDF Deputy Chief Land Forces. Present were Luwero Industries Senior Staff.

About Post Author