Dr.Kezaabu’s Porn Committee Grounded as Cash Dries Up

A damning report from the Auditor General has blown the lid off a crisis inside the Directorate of Ethics and Integrity (DEI), exposing a cash-strapped institution drowning in unpaid bills, stalled procurement, and a crippled Pornography Control Committee that has gone silent without funding.

At the heart of the expose is a staggering UGX 398,077,549 in unpaid obligations for goods and services already consumed—money the Directorate simply does not have. In what reads like a financial paradox, the DEI was allocated a mere UGX 10,700,000, just 3 percent of what is needed, to clear the debt.

The report paints a picture of an institution barely keeping its head above water, with basic operations grinding under the weight of unpaid bills. The implications are severe: service providers left hanging, credibility dented, and critical programmes stalled.

But the financial strain is only the beginning.

In a shocking revelation, the report shows that out of a planned procurement budget of UGX 3.9 billion for the 2024/2025 financial year, only UGX 884 million worth of contracts were actually awarded. That translates to a dismal implementation rate of just 22.1 percent, raising serious questions about planning, execution, and internal efficiency.

Even more explosive is what the report uncovers about the controversial Pornography Control Committee (PCC), a body mandated to police one of the country’s most sensitive moral frontiers.

The committee, chaired by Annet Kezaabu, appears to be operating in a vacuum.

“I noted that the Pornography Control Committee (PCC) did not produce an annual report to the minister on the performance of their functions within six months after the end of the financial year,” the Auditor General states bluntly.

That silence is not by accident—it is by design, or rather, by neglect.

“The Directorate failed to budget for the activities of the Committee,” the report adds, effectively confirming that the PCC has been left stranded without the financial muscle to carry out its mandate.

This is a committee tasked with sweeping responsibilities: “taking all necessary measures to ensure the early detection and prohibition of pornography,” “ensuring perpetrators are apprehended and prosecuted,” and even “collecting and destroying pornographic materials with the assistance of Police.”

It is also supposed to educate the public, rehabilitate affected individuals and communities, and spearhead the development of protective software to block pornographic content on electronic devices.

But with no budget, those mandates risk becoming nothing more than ink on paper.

Critics say this raises a disturbing question: how can a committee charged with safeguarding public morality operate without a single shilling allocated to its work?

The report further exposes cracks in the broader accountability system under the DEI. While the Leadership Code Tribunal managed to conclude 30 out of 39 cases filed in the 2024/2025 financial year—a 77 percent completion rate—nine cases, representing 23 percent, remain unresolved.

Though the tribunal’s performance shows some progress, the backlog signals lingering inefficiencies in enforcing accountability among public officials.

Taken together, the findings point to an institution struggling on multiple fronts—financially constrained, operationally sluggish, and strategically adrift.

For now, the Pornography Control Committee remains in limbo—no funds, no report, and no clear direction—while the public is left wondering whether the guardians of morality have themselves been abandoned.

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