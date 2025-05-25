Dr. Musoke : Gov’t is developing the  Diaspora Policy to boost mobilization, investment

Senior President Advisor to President Museveni on Agribusiness, Dr. Hilary Musoke Kisanja has said Uganda can leverage its diaspora for economic development through remittances, investments and knowledge transfer among others.

Speaking during the first Uganda Diaspora Convention in Tanzania under the theme; Harnessing the Diaspora Potential for Socio-Economic Transformation: Strengthening Uganda-Tanzania Ties’ Dr.Musoke said the Ugandan diaspora is not only a source of remittances—now contributing over shs5.5 trillion annually—but a wellspring of knowledge, innovation, networks, and entrepreneurship.

“Our citizens abroad are serving as global ambassadors, building bridges between Uganda and the world,” he said.

Dr.Musoke however said government seeks to have the remittances increased from the current shs5.5 trillion annually.

He said one of the key proposals under discussion is the establishment of a Diaspora Fund, modeled after the Parish Development Model.

“This fund will support diaspora-led investment projects, providing financial assistance for business ventures and economic activities that contribute to Uganda’s growth. This initiative will not only empower the diaspora but also ensure that Uganda benefits from your entrepreneurial spirit and expertise,” he said.

He said other countries have successfully implemented similar models—China, Ethiopia, Kenya, and Rwanda have all established diaspora investment mechanisms that have significantly boosted their economies.

“We want to support you so that you can generate wealth where you are, invest back home, and in turn, strengthen our economy. By doing so, we can increase diaspora remittances from the current shs5.5 trillion, creating a win-win situation for both you and our country.”

He said that government also seeks to enhance service delivery for Ugandan diaspora, adding that the first step to this is ensuring the citizens easily access crucial documents like passports, national IDs, and land verification .

“We have developed a comprehensive Diaspora Information Management System to register all Ugandans living abroad. This system will provide critical insights into the demographics and distribution of Ugandans overseas, enabling efficient consular services, policy formulation, and targeted support.”

He mentioned the Diaspora App, a one-stop platform consolidating all government and embassy services.

“This app will offer real-time information, news updates, and interactive features that connect Ugandans worldwide. It will make engagement easier.”

The senior presidential advisor also mentioned the Diaspora Call Centre, allowing members of the diaspora to directly reach government for assistance and inquiries.

“ This system will facilitate real-time interaction between the diaspora and government agencies, ensuring that your concerns are addressed promptly and efficiently.”

Dr.Musoke said government is working at developing the Diaspora Policy with an aim of creating a framework that improves effective mobilization, facilitates investment, and encourages structured engagement.

“We have so far carried out benchmarking exercises in Ethiopia, India and recently, Kenya; this will provide us with valuable insights to ensure that our policy aligns with global best practices.”

He also spoke about strengthening of relations between Uganda and Tanzania, commending efforts by both countries in this direction.

“Let us leverage this forum to foster stronger bilateral economic, cultural, and people-to-people ties between our two countries.”

“The government of Uganda, through various ministries, agencies, and initiatives, is committed to facilitating diaspora participation in national development. From dual citizenship and access to national IDs, to investment incentives, pension schemes, and real estate opportunities—we are aligning policies to make it easier and safer for you to engage and more effective, ensuring you remain connected to Uganda wherever you are.”

