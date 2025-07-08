Drama as Ex Minister Kabafunzaki is blocked from campaigning in Rukiga joint rallies..

By Moses Agaba

Gunfire and teargas in Monday rocked the Rukiga National Resistance Movement NRM primaries joint campaigns after supporters of the two Parliamentary contenders Patrick Kiconco Katabazi and Alex Magezi Kanuga had a disagreement over the Former Rukiga Member of Parliament and State Minister of Industrial Relations Herbert Kabafunzaki addressing the rally escalating to confrontation.

the Rukiga NRM joint campaign rally at Kyerero Health Centre II in Bukinda Sub-county when voters vehemently rejected former State Minister for Labor, Employment and Industrial Relations, Herbert Kabafunzaki, from addressing them.

Kabafunzaki, who also previously served as Member of Parliament for Rukiga County, had been invited by Alex Magezi Kanuga, one of the aspirants in the NRM flagbearer race, to drum up support for his bid. The former minister had earlier appeared with Kanuga at another rally in Kamwezi Sub-county. However, the atmosphere in Bukinda turned unexpectedly hostile.

The commotion began when Rukiga District NRM Registrar and campaign MC, Yaryakumanyi Selubowa Twaha, invited Kanuga to speak but Upon taking the microphone, Kanuga called up Kabafunzaki to address the gathering on his behalf. But immediately, the crowd burst into shouts of booing him down.

As Kabafunzaki attempted to speak, the jeering intensified but Despite pleading for attention, the former minister was drowned out by the noise then the situation quickly turned chaotic, prompting other aspirants to raise concern over Kanuga’s decision to involve a non-candidate in the campaign.

Registrar Twaha intervened, declaring it inappropriate for any aspirant to bring external figures to campaign for them during the joint rallies He then asked Kanuga to return to the podium and continue with his speech. Though the crowd quieted briefly, they erupted once more when Kanuga mentioned Kabafunzaki’s name, booing him off the podium.

To restore order, Twaha invited Dr. Sylvia Alianaitwe, the only female aspirant present, to address the gathering. She received warm applause and undivided attention from the crowd throughout her speech.

Believing that calm had been restored, Twaha gave Kanuga another chance to speak. However, the crowd remained uncooperative, ignoring his attempts to deliver his message. With the situation worsening, Twaha was forced to suspend the day’s joint campaigns abruptly, leaving aspirants and attendees stunned.

It was later reported that the crowd lingered at the venue, chanting and making noise as tensions flared between supporters of the two main candidates—Kanuga and Patrick Kiconco Katabazi. Heated verbal exchanges escalated, prompting police to deploy anti-riot personnel.

Law enforcement officers fired teargas and live bullets into the air to disperse the rowdy crowd, but supporters continued cheering their respective candidates defiantly as Kanuga was eventually escorted from the venue under heavy police guard.

Earlier in the day, the aspirants had addressed a relatively calm rally at Nyakasiru Primary School playground in the Bukinda Sub county.

