Dramaza, Majub Off To Mali for Scholarship

By Emma Amooti

Amus college school -Bukedea two student athletes, Dramaza Fahim and Toto Majub have left for Bamako, Mali.

The two players left Entebbe International Airport aboard Ethiopian Airlines via Addis Ababa before touching down at their final destination in the wee -hours.

They two Amus college School -Bukedea student athletes received a full scholarship at ABM Foot Academy, Bamako, Mali.

What you need to note, ABM Foot Academy in Bamako, Mali is in direct partnership with Sport Republic, a football ownership group out of London, UK. Sport Republic is a football investment group controlling Southampton in England, Goztepe in Turkey, and Valenciennes in France and is also a strategic partner of ABM Foot in the academic and football space of Africa.

According to the letter seen by red pepper, signed by Mr. Mahazou Baba Cisset the Founder and President ABM Foot, both Amus college school -Bukedea student athletes, Majub Bran Toto and Damatuz Rahim are to begin their academic and football journeys.

“Each has received a full scholarship to attend ABM Football Academy to prepare for professional life on and off the football pitch,” reads the letter.

“I am more than ready to showcase my potential during my stay at ABM Foot academy.This is a good bold direction to my career. I thank my parents and family, Amus college school -Bukedea Executive Director Hon Patrick Opolot Isiagi, School management and everyone who has been part and parcel of my football journey,” said Dramaza Fahim.

“This is a dream come true. I will give my best at ABM Foot academy, am so grateful for this wonderful academic and football scholarship. I thank Amus College school management also not forgetting my coach Nimrod Kintu, resident director Andrew Isiagi, headmaster Mr Opolot and everyone who has had a contribution to my academics and football journey thus far,” Toto Majub noted.

Meanwhile, seeing them off at the Entebbe International airport, Amus college school -Bukedea resident director Andrew Isiagi wished the two all the best and cautioned them to maintain discipline during class, on and off the field.

