DRC CRISIS! Over 2000 refugees flee to Uganda amidst fresh fighting  

By Moses Agaba

Kanungu: Thousands of refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have crossed into Uganda following intense fighting between government forces and various armed groups in Eastern DRC.

Maj. Kiconco Tabaro, the Defence Public Information Officer for the UPDF 2nd Infantry Division reported that over 2,000 Congolese refugees have arrived in the past 72 hours from areas including Katwiguru, Kiwanja, Binza, Kiseguro, Kiringa, Masisi, Bwenza, Walungu, and Rutchuru.

Tabaro emphasized that civilians in areas near the Ugandan border, especially the elderly, the sick, pregnant women, and children, are particularly vulnerable to attacks, hunger, displacement, and loss of cultural values as the conflict continues.

“Many registered refugees are the most vulnerable members of the Congolese communities. This complicates the humanitarian situation for border communities and the entire region,” he stated.

As the fighting persists, refugees have been crossing through porous borders into Uganda, with entry points at Bunagana and Nteko in Kisoro, Kyeshero and Ishasha in Kanungu, and other small, ungazetted routes.

Tabaro noted, “These areas are near our borders, and the fighting has security implications for border communities and the region, as many armed groups are operational in Eastern DRC.”

Refugees have been taken to transit centers at Nyakabande in Kisoro and Matanda in Kanungu. The Office of the Prime Minister is collaborating with all stakeholders at the border to ensure that Congolese civilians fleeing insecurity are handled according to international law.

Meanwhile, Tabaro mentioned that 98 armed Congolese police officers were received at the Ishasha border post on Saturday evening and are being processed according to international law guidelines.

“The security situation on our side is calm, and there is no incursion into our territory. We continue to work with District Security Committees in the region to mobilize vigilance among border communities and ensure thorough verification of fleeing Congolese civilians to avoid possible infiltration by negative elements into Uganda,” he said.

He urged community leaders and civilians at the borders to remain vigilant, as negative elements like the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which have been attempting to return to Uganda after their camps were destroyed in Eastern DRC, may exploit the situation.

“Vigilance will help us deter cross-border insecurity. We are vigilant and have stepped up surveillance along Kisoro-Kanungu areas bordering DRC,” Tabaro concluded.

