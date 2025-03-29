Driving Investment into Uganda’s Mining, Petroleum Sectors: China, Uganda Strengthen Cooperation

Shenyang, China | 28 March 2025 : The Embassy of the Republic of Uganda in China, in partnership with the Uganda Consulate in Guangzhou and with the strong support of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Commerce, successfully hosted the 1st Uganda–China (Liaoning) Mining and Petroleum Investment Promotion Conference in Shenyang on March 28, 2025.

The high-level forum brought together senior officials, industry leaders, and investors from both nations to strengthen cooperation and unlock investment in Uganda’s mineral and energy resources.

Speaking at the event, Eng. Irene Pauline Bateebe, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, outlined Uganda’s readiness for investment.

“Uganda is rich in minerals and petroleum resources, and we are building the right legal frameworks, infrastructure, and incentives to ensure value addition, sustainability, and returns on investment,” she said.

The event follows the elevation of Uganda-China relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2024—an important milestone reaffirmed in remarks by Ambassador Oliver Wonekha and Consul General Judyth Nsababera, who emphasized Uganda’s vision for industrial partnerships grounded in mutual benefit and trust.

The conference also celebrated growing sub-national cooperation, particularly the sister-city agreement between Jinja and Shenyang, a partnership that symbolizes deeper collaboration in trade, education, and infrastructure.

In a video address, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni called on Chinese investors to seize Uganda’s opportunities, assuring them of strong government support.

“Uganda is stable, open, and eager to work with long-term partners. We welcome you to be part of our transformation journey,” he said.

Presentations from the Uganda Investment Authority, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, and Chamber of Mines and Petroleum highlighted incentives, project pipelines, and key reforms aimed at reducing bureaucratic hurdles.

Major Chinese players like CNOOC showcased their work in Uganda’s oil and gas sector, where they’ve created thousands of jobs and introduced green development practices. Liaoshen Industrial Park, already operational in Kapeeka, shared its success story and welcomed more partnerships.

Mr. Cui Changzheng, Deputy Secretary General of the People’s Government of Liaoning Province, commended the increasing bilateral trade, which grew by over 78% between 2023 and 2024, and shared Liaoning’s vision to expand cooperation in infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing with Uganda.

As the event closed, the Uganda Embassy called for the establishment of a business delegation to Uganda, inviting more Chinese investors to explore firsthand the vast opportunities in Uganda’s extractive sector and beyond.

“Uganda is not just open for business. We are building an economy that works for the future. Join us,” said Amb. Nsababera.

The Embassy extends its sincere gratitude to all partners and participants. As Uganda builds a more diversified, industrialized economy, we remain steadfast in our mission to forge partnerships that bring prosperity, innovation, and lasting friendship.

