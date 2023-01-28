DRAUGHT POWER! Huge boost as NAGRC & DB releases hundreds of bulls to Lango farmers

NAGRIC ED Dr. Beine congratulates one of the beneficiaries as Amoratar Women Mp Agnes Atim Apea looks on

It was all smiles and joy as farmers from the Lango sub-region received ox-ploughs from Entebbe based National Genetics Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC & DB).

Dr. Peter Beine, NAGRC & DB’s Executive Director, on Friday handed over 120 bulls to 31 women groups of Apac District to support land cultivation using draught power.

The rationale behind this timely intervention, according to NAGRC & DB’s officials, is that bulls are labor saving and increase speed and efficiency in cultivation.

The Amoratar Woman Mp who also doubles as deputy Chairperson of the Agricultural Committee in Parliament , Agnes Atim Apea officiated at the handover.

It goes without mention that NAGRC & DB oversees over 15 stock farms and ranches countrywide which were previously on the verge of extinction at the hands of land grabbers, greedy government bosses, charcoal burners and mismanagement in collusion with unpatriotic politicians; but now they been breathed in new life under Dr.Baine led administration as we shall expound in our subsequent publication.

The purpose of these government ranches and stock farms is to solve livestock challenges in the regions where they exist.

“Farmers continuously access from NAGRC & DB highly productive dairy heifers, fattening bulls and steers, piglets, goats, chicken, fish fingerings and semen for artificial insemination,” stresses ED, Dr. Baine.

Having built farm infrastructure, NAGRC & DB’s facilities now act as training and skilling centers for farmers in all aspects of livestock agribusiness.

The initiatives have been hailed by the district leadership, cultural institutions and local leadership who are all happy with NAGRC & DB continuous support of the local communities with livestock solutions that have seen them quickly increase their household incomes.

The Amoratar Women Mp vowed to ensure that NAGRC & DB’s livestock breeding and multiplication programs get funded by the government because they directly benefit farmers.

The District chairman and area MPs are imploring the government to increase funding for NAGRC & DB cattle breeding and multiplication programs so that the farming communities can continue to access them to improve their livelihoods.

The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) was established by the Animal Breeding Act, 2001. It’s one of the statutory semi-autonomous bodies of the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF).

Formation of NAGRC&DB was part of the fulfilment of the aspirations in the National Animal Breeding Policy (1997), document and the Action Plan for its implementation providing guidelines to all actors in the animal breeding and production value-chain.

