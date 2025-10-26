Drunk EC Official Knocks Dead  Four Wild Animals in Queen Elizabeth National Park

A newly transferred Electoral Commission (EC) Returning Officer, Gaston Muhangi, is in hot soup after ploughing into four wild animals inside Queen Elizabeth National Park on Friday night, killing them instantly in a wild drunken crash!

The bizarre scene unfolded near Kikorongo, along the Kasese–Mbarara highway, when Muhangi — said to have been on a booze binge in Kasese Town — decided to drive himself back in a government vehicle, registration UG 0794B, one of the new EC fleet meant for election operations.

Eyewitnesses told Red Pepper the officer was driving like a madman, zigzagging on the road before slamming into a herd of wild pigs crossing the tarmac.

“He was speeding like he was late for nominations! We just heard a loud bang and saw smoke,” an eyewitness narrated.

When the dust settled, four massive wild animals lay dead, sprawled across the highway in pools of blood, as the official’s car sat completely mangled, bonnet folded like paper, and the windshield shattered.

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) rangers rushed to the scene and confirmed the deaths, saying the animals died instantly.

“He wiped out all four wild pigs in one go. It was a brutal hit,” one ranger said.

The wrecked vehicle has since been towed to Kasese Central Police Station, and investigations are underway.

Sources inside the Electoral Commission revealed Muhangi had just been posted to Bushenyi District barely a week ago after a transfer from Bundibugyo — but his reckless antics have already landed him on the wrong side of the law.

Officials from UWA and police are now mulling disciplinary and legal action, including penalties for wildlife destruction and possible DUI charges.

The incident has sparked outrage among wildlife lovers and EC staff, who say Muhangi’s behavior has embarrassed the institution and endangered wildlife in one of Uganda’s most prized national parks.

Queen Elizabeth National Park has in recent months reported a rise in night-time crashes involving reckless government drivers and tourists ignoring park speed limits.

“We can’t keep losing animals because of careless humans,” a senior ranger fumed. “Even buffaloes deserve better.”

Police have impounded the EC vehicle, and a disciplinary file is reportedly being prepared for the Bushenyi Returning Officer, whose weekend joyride turned into a wild animals massacre.

