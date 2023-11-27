DStv to premiere the 2023 “BET Hip Hop Awards

Advertisements

DStv will be broadcasting the 18th annual “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 with Grammy Award-nominated recording artist, actor, author, entrepreneur, and media personality Fat Joe as the returning host & Co-Executive Producer of “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023.

This year’s show continues the celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary by bringing together the hottest names in music, from emerging artists to pioneering acts who have made a cultural impact through the genre. This includes African talents Black Sherif, AKA, K.O, and Sampa the Great each shine bright with one nomination each from the Best International Flow category while Burna Boy earned an impressive seven nominations spanning 17 categories. These nominations were carefully curated by a distinguished voting academy comprised of influential figures in the music industry.

Monde Twala, Senior Vice President, General Manager and Lead, of BET International, said, “Amidst the rich tapestry of African talent, the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations stand as a testament to the continent’s musical excellence. Burna Boy’s seven nominations, alongside Black Sherif, Sampa the Great, K.O, and AKA’s individual nods, reflect Africa’s vibrant contribution to the global hip-hop landscape. This recognition reaffirms our commitment to celebrating the extraordinary artistry that flows from Africa.”

“Hip hop is my life, and I’m extremely proud to return as host of ‘BET Hip Hop Awards’ 2023,” Fat Joe said. “We’re going to make this year’s award show even bigger while also celebrating our hip-hop stars and pioneers in a spectacular way. It’s going to be a legendary night of music and entertainment and you’re not going to want to miss it.”

21 Savage and Cardi B lead this year’s nominations with an outstanding 12 nods each. 21 Savage’s 12 nominations include ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ twice for ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Cardi B’s 12 nods include ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ twice for ‘Best Collaboration,’ ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ Drake follows with nine nods including ‘Best Hip Hop Video,’ ‘Best Duo or Group,’ ‘Best Live Performer,’ ‘Lyricist of the Year,’ and ‘Song of the Year.’ ‘Hip Hop Album of the Year,’ ‘Hip Hop Artist of the Year,’ ‘Hustler of the Year,’ and ‘Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse’. Burna Boy and DJ Khaled round out the top five with an impressive seven nods each. J. Cole scores six nods. Coi Leray, GloRilla, and Jay-Z are tied at five nods each.

Other notable nominations include Lil Uzi Vert who received four nominations. DaBaby, Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Lil Durk, Megan Thee Stallion, and Metro Boomin received three nominations each.

The telecast, which for close to 20 years, remains the only award show dedicated to celebrating Hip Hop culture, will salute 50 years of Hip Hop with not-to-be-missed moments and performances. “BET Hip Hop Awards” 2023 will tape from Atlanta, GA, on Tuesday, October 3 and will premiere Wednesday, 11 October 2023 at 20:00 CAT on BET Africa (DStv Channel 129).

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA; PARA; PARAP), is the world’s largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events and international.

“BET Hip Hop Awards” is an annual celebration that pays homage to a culture that changed the world while highlighting the best in hip hop music. Year after year, BET delivers the best in hip hop for an unforgettable night of performances, cyphers and tributes honoring hip-hop legends that have and continue to make hip hop culture a global force.

