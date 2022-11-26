Dubai Launches Football Themed Hotel to accommodate over  500 visitors

Dubai ruler, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United ArabEmirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum amongst otherprominent Arab leaders topped the list of world leaders at the FIFA

Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed the excitement of

the Middle-East region hosting the World Cup, he tweeted “Today I

witnessed the opening ceremony of the World Cup … Historical moments

our region is experiencing, hosting the most important event in the

world. Doha will be the capital of world sports for a month from

today. May God protect it and bring [Qatar’s] people and leadership

all the success,”

With designated fan zones already open up across the emirate, Dubai,

which also has strong ties to the host nation, is prepared to host

soccer fans from all over the world for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

Residents and visitors can watch the action live from Doha at a

variety of locations that have been earmarked especially for the

event.

Football-themed areas, lounges, and parks have been created on

multiple properties. The park has 30 enormous screens installed, and

games will be aired until December 18 with live pre- and post-match

analysis from football analysts.

First-come, first-served policy governs the availability of tables at

DIFC Football Park. 10,000 spectators can be accommodated per day at

the BudX FIFA fan park at beautiful Dubai Harbour during the

tournament.

For match days, a BudX FIFA Fan Park ticket bundle costs Dh79

(UGX80,000) per person; premium access is Dh131 (UGX132,000) . A high

table will cost Dh1,680 (UGX1,690,000) for four people, and a sofa

would

cost Dh3,360 (UGX3.4m) for eight. The cost of the 15-person premium

suite silver is Dh13,388 (UGX13.6m)

Built to suit the season and satisfy the increased demand for

accommodation, the 533-room capacity football-themed hotel, NH Dubai

the Palm is now open with a sports bar dedicated to fans wishing to

get access to the tournament.

Situated on the western side of the Palm Jumeirah, is a completely new

addition to the Dubai hospitality

landscape. Prior to the games, Dubai Customs finished making Al

Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Logistics City ready for

travelers and flying freight.

These are in order to guarantee that the greatest facilities and

services are offered for the smooth, rapid, and effective movement of

spectators, guests, and teams sporting equipment during the games.

Juma Al-Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at

Dubai Customs, on inspection at the Airport, he said “Dubai Customs

plays a vital role in supporting regional and global events hosted by

the region.

The World Cup 2022 is an opportunity for nations and peoples to

interact and communicate. For this, we vehemently stand behind this

renowned tournament to ensure its success through hosting the visitors

and fans and facilitating their movement from Dubai to Qatar.”

The Dubai police has urged football fans to respect local laws as they

chant for their favourite teams for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

In a tweet, it stated “Dubai welcomes you during the World Cup… enjoy

our city of tolerance and openness and take part in our thriving

international community. We invite you to express your excitement with

respect to local laws and community.”