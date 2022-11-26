Dubai Launches Football Themed Hotel to accommodate over  500 visitors

Dubai Launches Football Themed Hotel to accommodate over 500 visitorsNovember 26, 2022 Editor
Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum amongst other
prominent Arab leaders topped the list of world leaders at the FIFA
Qatar World Cup Opening Ceremony at the Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, expressed the excitement of
the Middle-East region hosting the World Cup, he tweeted “Today I
witnessed the opening ceremony of the World Cup … Historical moments
our region is experiencing, hosting the most important event in the
world. Doha will be the capital of world sports for a month from
today. May God protect it and bring [Qatar’s] people and leadership
all the success,”
With designated fan zones already open up across the emirate, Dubai,
which also has strong ties to the host nation, is prepared to host
soccer fans from all over the world for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.
Residents and visitors can watch the action live from Doha at a
variety of locations that have been earmarked especially for the
event.
Football-themed areas, lounges, and parks have been created on
multiple properties. The park has 30 enormous screens installed, and
games will be aired until December 18 with live pre- and post-match
analysis from football analysts.
First-come, first-served policy governs the availability of tables at
DIFC Football Park. 10,000 spectators can be accommodated per day at
the BudX FIFA fan park at beautiful Dubai Harbour during the
tournament.
For match days, a BudX FIFA Fan Park ticket bundle costs Dh79
(UGX80,000) per person; premium access is Dh131 (UGX132,000) . A high
table will cost Dh1,680 (UGX1,690,000) for four people, and a sofa
would
cost Dh3,360 (UGX3.4m) for eight. The cost of the 15-person premium
suite silver is Dh13,388 (UGX13.6m)
Built to suit the season and satisfy the increased demand for
accommodation, the 533-room capacity football-themed hotel, NH Dubai
the Palm is now open with a sports bar dedicated to fans wishing to
get access to the tournament.
Situated on the western side of the Palm Jumeirah, is a completely new
addition to the Dubai hospitality
landscape. Prior to the games, Dubai Customs finished making Al
Maktoum International Airport and Dubai Logistics City ready for
travelers and flying freight.
These are in order to guarantee that the greatest facilities and
services are offered for the smooth, rapid, and effective movement of
spectators, guests, and teams sporting equipment during the games.
Juma Al-Ghaith, Executive Director of Customs Development Division at
Dubai Customs, on inspection at the Airport, he said “Dubai Customs
plays a vital role in supporting regional and global events hosted by
the region.
The World Cup 2022 is an opportunity for nations and peoples to
interact and communicate. For this, we vehemently stand behind this
renowned tournament to ensure its success through hosting the visitors
and fans and facilitating their movement from Dubai to Qatar.”
The Dubai police has urged football fans to respect local laws as they
chant for their favourite teams for the FIFA World Cup 2022.
In a tweet, it stated “Dubai welcomes you during the World Cup… enjoy
our city of tolerance and openness and take part in our thriving
international community. We invite you to express your excitement with
respect to local laws and community.”
About Post Author
Editor
author
Gumizamu has a high interest and knowledge in the Ugandan entertainment space, an industry he has been actively involved in.