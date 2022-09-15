Dubai Tourism kicks off roadshows in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia

Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, (DET), in continuation of

its ongoing activities in Africa has released dates for its East

Africa roadshow.

After successful Road Shows in Nigeria and South Africa; DET has

concluded plans to hold its next set of roadshows in Ethiopia, Uganda,

and Kenya.

The Ethiopian Road show happens on Thursday (15th September) while the

Ugandan Roadshow kicks off on Monday 19th September in Kampala. The

Kenyan version will be held on Thursday, 22 September.

The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the

diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in the

visited cities.



Highlights of the roadshow span across travel, hospitality,

entertainment and Dubai’s citywide events, with a focus on leisure,

family travel, education and medical tourism.

Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions,

partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and medical facility

updates.

Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa)

for Dubai Tourism (DET), commented: “East Africa is a significant

market for Dubai Tourism and is host to some of our largest travel

numbers from Africa.

This is our first roadshow post pandemic, and we are happy to be back.

We look forward to working closely with our trade partners and

speaking directly to our audience. A lot of new and exciting things

have come up in Dubai since our last visit to this region and so we

look forward to sharing the good news with all of our East African

travellers”

Dubai, being known for its continuous drive to establish, maintain and

show its safe, open, and accessible system, has seen Dubai ranked as

the No.1 global destination in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards

2022.

The new tourism figures from DET show that overall, Dubai hotels

maintained an average occupancy level of 76 per cent from January to

May 2022.

According to data from hotel management analytics firm STR, Dubai

ranked No.1 globally in hotel occupancy, ahead of other international

destinations including New York (61 per cent), London (60 per cent)

and Paris (57 per cent), for the January-April 2022 period.

