Dubai Tourism kicks off roadshows in Uganda, Kenya, Ethiopia
Dubai’s Department for Economy and Tourism, (DET), in continuation of
its ongoing activities in Africa has released dates for its East
Africa roadshow.
After successful Road Shows in Nigeria and South Africa; DET has
concluded plans to hold its next set of roadshows in Ethiopia, Uganda,
and Kenya.
The Ethiopian Road show happens on Thursday (15th September) while the
Ugandan Roadshow kicks off on Monday 19th September in Kampala. The
Kenyan version will be held on Thursday, 22 September.
The roadshow will highlight Dubai’s affordable experiences and the
diversity of the city’s offerings to key travel partners in the
visited cities.
Highlights of the roadshow span across travel, hospitality,
entertainment and Dubai’s citywide events, with a focus on leisure,
family travel, education and medical tourism.
Key elements of the event will include breakout network sessions,
partner presentations, one-on-one meetings, and medical facility
updates.
Tareq Binbrek, Assistant Manager, International Relations (Africa)
for Dubai Tourism (DET), commented: “East Africa is a significant
market for Dubai Tourism and is host to some of our largest travel
numbers from Africa.
This is our first roadshow post pandemic, and we are happy to be back.
We look forward to working closely with our trade partners and
speaking directly to our audience. A lot of new and exciting things
have come up in Dubai since our last visit to this region and so we
look forward to sharing the good news with all of our East African
travellers”
Dubai, being known for its continuous drive to establish, maintain and
show its safe, open, and accessible system, has seen Dubai ranked as
the No.1 global destination in TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice Awards
2022.
The new tourism figures from DET show that overall, Dubai hotels
maintained an average occupancy level of 76 per cent from January to
May 2022.
According to data from hotel management analytics firm STR, Dubai
ranked No.1 globally in hotel occupancy, ahead of other international
destinations including New York (61 per cent), London (60 per cent)
and Paris (57 per cent), for the January-April 2022 period.