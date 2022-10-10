EALA POLLS FALLOUT! Gilbert Agaba rushes to court to annul the election

One of the candidates in the recently concluded East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) elections has vowed to rush to court to seek cancellation of the election.

Gilbert Agaba claims the exercise was marred with numerous malpractices including rigging him out.

The election that attracted 28 candidates was conducted on 29th September, 2022 and only nine Ugandan representatives were selected.

Addressing a news conference at Fairway Hotel in Kampala on Monday 10, Agaba said that he will file a petition in court on Thursday this week and later file another petition in the East African court of Justice seeking for declaration of the recent EALA elections null and void.

He said that he will be joined by other four candidates who participated in the election to seek redress in court.

He said that his 19 votes were not added on the declared votes of 210 votes to have 229 votes in total.

Agaba emerged 10th with 210 votes. Dp’s Siranda Gerald Blacks who made it to the Assembly came in 9th position with 233 votes. He beat Agaba by a difference of 23 votes. Even if these 19 votes were to be added to him, it means he will still be short of 4 votes to tally with Siranda if other factors remain constant.

Agaba avers that the procedure of voting was not followed where the voting started while candidates were still campaigning and that there was no opening of ballot boxes and ballot papers in the presence of candidates agents.

He accused the Speaker Anita Among of participating in campaigning for some candidates which disadvantaged others yet she was a presiding officer.

He is also contesting the number of members of parliament said to have participated in the voting.

According to the Speaker, 495 participated. He claimed that more than 80 members of parliament did not participate.

