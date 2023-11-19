East Busoga Diocese Inaugurated, Gets First Bishop

Advertisements

East Busoga Diocese has today been inaugurated as the 39th Diocese in the Province of the Church of Uganda with Rt Rev Paul Hannington Suubi consecrated and enthroned as the first Bishop of the Diocese at a colorful ceremony at St Stephen’s Cathedral grounds in Naluwerere, Bugiri Municipality in Bugiri District.

East Busoga Diocese was curved out of Busoga Diocese and covers Bugiri and Namayingo Districts with five Archdeaconries and thirty two Parishes. The colorful ceremony was graced by Forty One Bishops of the Church of Uganda including retired Bishops.

The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, The Most Rev Dr. Stephen Samuel Kaziimba Mugalu was the Main Celebrant while Bishop Assoc. Prof Fred Sheldon Mwesigwa of Ankole Diocese was Bishop Suubi’s retreat leader and the day’s preacher.

Bishop Dan Zoreka of the Diocese of Kinkiizi was the Dean of the Province while Bishop Samuel Bogere Egesa of Bukedi Diocese was the Service leader. Bishop Suubi was presented for consecration by Bishop Henry Katumba Tamale of West Buganda Diocese and Bishop Gaddie Akanjuna of the Diocese of Kigezi.

In his charge, Bishop Suubi pledged to focus on evangelism and discipleship, family, youth and children’s ministry, education, environmental management, development, health and a God fearing, competent, well-motivated professional human resource.

He said that he will partner with the government to ensure that the President’s message of wealth creation, attitude change, food security and financial literacy is spread and implemented across the Diocese.

In his Sermon, Bishop Sheldon Mwesigwa said that he studied with Bishop Suubi and knew him as a man of impeccable integrity and charged him to be a Shepherd who is nondiscriminatory, a role model, a parent and above all to uphold his integrity.

Quoting Romans 12:1-2, Archbishop Kaziimba charged Bishop Suubi to conform to the truth of God’s word and not to the patterns of the world for the lord to bless his ministry.

He commended the government of Uganda for patterning Church of Uganda in many aspects for household and community transformation. He said that Busoga region has great potential for the country in both agri-business, tourism and industrial development.

He called for prioritization of skills development in the youths to address the increasing unemployment problems.

“Skilling our youths should be considered urgently. Our schools should be excellent channels of such skilling. Uganda is a blessed country, let us deal with greed and corruption and God will bless the works of our hands.” Archbishop Kaziimba advised.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni in his message delivered by the 1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Affairs, Rt Hon Rebecca Kadaga, appreciated the Church of Uganda for its role in championing social economic transformation through establishment of transformative programs for Christians at grassroot level.

He pledged government’s continued support to Bishop Suubi and donated to him a car to help him in his ministerial duties within the Diocese which according to Hon Kadaga, will be delivered in due course.

Political leaders including Hon Justine Kasule Lumumba (Minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister), Hon Harriet Ntabazi (Minister of State for Trade), Hon Persis Namuganza (Minister of State for Housing), Members of Parliament, Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala among others attended the function.

