EASTER MESSAGE: Residents asked to be security vigilant, avoid betrayal as NRM releases road map

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara: As Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, the Rushenyi County Member of Parliament Naome Kabasharira has urged the communities to be security conscious and cooperate with security agencies during the Easter festive days and towards the time for political campaigns.

Through her message for Easter, MP Kabasharira mentioned that NRM has recently released the roadmap that guides candidates towards the forthcoming NRM elections in which some sort of insecurity, violence and kind of betrayal between the electorates and candidates are anticipated.

She asked the public, especially the Christians and religious leaders to pray during this Easter festival and condemn such vices not to occur during the campaigns and elections time.

“We have been in the holy month, I request that we continue living in the holy month even after the celebrations of the Easter festival. It’s unfortunate that the holy month of this year has been a month when we are preparing elections, the road map for NRM is on board. I request my people especially the ones I represent of Rushenyi County to know that elections come and go, it is just for a short while, let’s not do politics of splitting one another. Avoid politics that create enmity, hatred and malice amongst us. Let’s compete favorably, let’s compete with maturity, let’s compete with leadership in mind that you are going to continue leading people,” said MP Kabasharira.

“We have been in the holy month, but remember it is a month when our Jesus Christ who died for our sins was betrayed, you know here we also have that category of people who are used to betraying others, who are like Judas Iscariot but sometimes we forgive them. But I appeal to all the Christians to collaborate in these Easter celebrations and pray that this vice should not remain in our hearts and our lives as we prepare to choose our leaders very soon. I call on the security to be alert in this period of celebrations for Easter but also ask our people to work with our security operatives even during the political campaigns and elections,” she added.

Johnbosco Bamuturaki Tumusiime aka JB, the Aspirant Member of Parliament Kashari South in Mbarara District asked the Christians from Mbarara and Western region entirely to remain the same way as they have been during the holy month.

Bamuturaki emphasized security to be key in the communities as the public celebrates Easter festivities.

“We normally encounter attacks from our enemies especially during the festivity days like these ones, I urge you to be on alert and vigilant of your animals, homes and children within your communities as we celebrate the resurrection of our Christ. Let’s keep united despite the political confusions that we may experience in the forthcoming political campaigns and elections. To my people of Kashari South let’s keep together as we know what we want and the type of a leader who will easily deliver services nearer to you, I am among those who have aspired intently to work for you,” said Bamuturaki.

