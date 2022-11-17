EBOLA: Kasanda Police Impounds Logtrucks for Violating Ebola Safety Protocols

The Territorial Police in Kassanda, on Thursday said it impounded 7 Vehicles for non-adherence to safety protocols against the spread of Ebola in the area.The Vehicles were impounded from Kikandwa Sub County in kassanda district.According to the Wamala Regional Police spokesperson, Rachel Kawala, some of the vehicles were heading to Kampala contrary to presidential directive against fight of Ebola.

The vehicles impounded include UAE 481B, KCK trailer 251V trailer, UBH 680N TATA 10,UBL 774J TATA,UBM 624B TATA 10 ,UBH350V fuso

The vehicles are currently parked at Kassanda Central Police Station (CPS) as inquiries continue.

”Our operations to implement presidential guidelines against the fight of Ebola are still ongoing in districts of Kassanda and mubende. We however urge members of the public to comply with the directives put in place.

It should be remembered that President Yoweri Museveni banned trucks carrying timber logs from entering or leaving Mubende and Kassanda districts the epicenter of the Ebola outbreak.

In a televised address to the country on Tuesday this week, Museveni said although he had allowed the movement of trucks carrying cargo including timber, some of the drivers have abused the window and instead engaged in transportation of people which has led to the spread of Ebola to districts such as Wakiso, Kampala, Masaka and Jinja.

“All trucks carrying logs are restricted into Kassanda and Mubende for 21 days with immediate effect. If the operators of these trucks were sensitizing their drivers not to mix with people but to camp like we used to do with Kenya drivers during Covid But they are not doing that therefore, for now, don’t move into or out of Kassanda and Mubende districts,” Museveni said.

