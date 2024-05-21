EC Boss Byabakama Cautions Youth against Election Violence

By Moses Agaba

Justice Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, the Chairman of the Uganda Electoral Commission, has implored the youth in Uganda to shun acts of violence and political hate speech during the election season and which has recently proliferated on social media emphasizing that such behavior can lead to violence and undermine the country’s democracy.

“ don’t misuse social media but try to use your their online presence for educational purposes Use your data bundles productively to conduct research and expand your knowledge, but refrain from disseminating hate speech and respecting differing opinions.” Said Justice Byabakama.

Justice Byabakama delivered his remarks as the keynote speaker on Monday during a public lecture organized by the Electoral Commission for tertiary institutions in Kabale District, held at Kabale University attended by students from various universities and higher education institutions in the Kabale district and its neighboring districts.

Justice Byabakama condemned the involvement of youth in electoral violence stating that the vulnerability of the youth to manipulation by self-interested individuals who incite violence for personal gain while avoiding direct involvement saying that individuals who incite young people to participate in electoral violence are self-serving and have no interest in the peace and stability of the country Urging the youth to avoid and reject such influences.

“The youth form the largest percentage of participants in election campaigns and are often exploited by individuals who do not have the country’s best interests at heart,” he stated.

In his address, Justice Byabakama reminded the youth of their civic responsibilities, referencing Article 59 of the Ugandan Constitution. He underscored that every citizen aged 18 and above has the right and duty to vote and participate in public elections and referenda. “It is crucial for you to work towards a united, stable, peaceful, and prosperous Uganda committed to socio-economic transformation,” he said.

Encouraging active engagement in all levels of leadership, Justice Byabakama emphasized the importance of local governance. He urged the youth not only to focus on presidential and parliamentary elections but also to engage in leadership roles at the sub-county, parish, and village levels, which are essential for effective governance.

Justice Byabakama’s call to action seeks to empower the youth to play a constructive role in shaping Uganda’s future, promoting peace, and ensuring democratic processes are upheld saying that engaging in voter bribery and violence undermines the pursuit of a free and fair election, adding that blaming it on the Commission is disingenuous.

“If you engage in voter bribery, then you are doing a disservice to the quest for a free and fair election. So, let us join hands. If the people of Uganda want a free, fair, and credible election, each one of us must recognize the role we are required to play and play according to the books and according to the law. I can assure you that it is very possible to have a peaceful, credible election in this country, devoid of violence, devoid of anything that taints a free and fair election.”

He stated that individuals who incite young people to participate in electoral violence are self-serving and have no interest in the peace and stability of the country.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Electoral Commission plans to engage the youth through voter education programs to combat election violence by 2026.

