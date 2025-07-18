EC  makes new adjustments in the 2026 General elections roadmap

By Evans Najuna

Kampala – The Uganda Independent electoral commission has made new adjustments in the General elections roadmap. This was revealed by Electoral Commission chairman Justice Simon Byabakama on Friday morning at Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala.

According to Byabakama, the dates for the nomination of candidates for Presidential Elections 2025/2026, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on 2nd and 3rd October 2025.

The nominations will now take place on 23rd and 24th September 2025. He explained that the Commission made this adjustment after taking into account the post-nomination processes that have to be concluded before the candidates get on the campaign trail.

These include: the capturing of presidential nomination returns, production of ballot paper samples, harmonisation of the campaign programs, and signing of the Memorandum of Undertaking by all the nominated candidates.

“After taking into account all the above, the Commission realised that if we were to maintain the earlier nomination dates, these post-nomination processes would drastically reduce the period available for the campaigns,” he added. Byabakama further said that the Commission further takes this opportunity to remind aspirants for the various elective positions and the general public to take note of the following key dates under the Roadmap for the General Elections.

He urged political parties and organisations, and independent aspirants to carefully observe the above timelines, but also advise on critical pre-nomination procedures as in accordance with; Section 10(b) of the Presidential Elections Act provides that a Presidential candidates nomination shall be supported by not less than one hundred (100) persons who are registered voters, in each of at least 2/3 of all the districts in Uganda, which translates to about 97 districts.

Byabakama, informed the public that Commission will soon announce the start date for collecting the supporter forms, along with the timelines for the collection of the signatures and submission for verification.

Additionally, the EC boss said that the Commission will soon announce the start date for collecting Nomination Forms for the Parliamentary and Local Government Councils Elections, as well as the relevant (nomination) guidelines.

