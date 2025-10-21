EC Urges Journalists to Uphold Impartiality Ahead of 2026 General Elections

MASAKA CITY — The Electoral Commission (EC) has urged journalists across Uganda to maintain objectivity and impartiality in their coverage of the upcoming 2026 general elections, emphasizing professionalism as key to building public trust in the electoral process.

Speaking during a training workshop for journalists on election reporting held on October 20, 2025, at Mariaflo Hotel in Masaka City, the Central Southern Regional Elections Officer, Harriet Kashagire, called on media practitioners to fully understand electoral laws before covering the polls.

“Journalists must acquaint themselves with the Parliamentary, Local Government and Presidential Elections Acts to avoid unnecessary collisions with security agencies and the Electoral Commission,” Kashagire advised.

The workshop drew participants from the Greater Masaka, Mubende, and Luweero sub-regions, bringing together news editors and reporters from both mainstream and community media houses.

Kashagire emphasized that journalists play a critical role in shaping public opinion and ensuring credible elections, urging them to report accurately, fairly, and responsibly throughout the electoral period.

Experts Caution Against Misinformation and Gender Bias

During the same training, John Bosco Wasswa, a journalism lecturer at Makerere University, warned against misinformation and sensational reporting, which he said can easily distort facts and damage Uganda’s image internationally.

“Misinformation not only misleads the public but also undermines the credibility of the media and the democratic process,” Wasswa said.

His co-facilitator, Flora Aduk, underscored the importance of gender-sensitive reporting, encouraging journalists to give equal coverage to male and female candidates to promote women’s participation in politics.

“Media should not only focus on high-profile male candidates but must also highlight women who are competing for leadership positions. Balanced coverage helps create a fair political environment,” Aduk stressed.

Background

The workshop was part of the Electoral Commission’s nationwide media engagement program aimed at enhancing ethical, safe, and professional election reporting ahead of the 2026 general elections.

Through these sessions, the EC seeks to strengthen collaboration between the Commission and the media — seen as vital partners in promoting transparency, civic education, and peace before, during, and after the polls.

