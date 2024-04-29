Education Ministry promises support to Young Engineers Uganda

Dr. Safiina speaks at Young Engineers Uganda offices in Ntinda during the flag-off last week

The Ministry of Education and Sports has pledged to support Young Engineers Uganda, a STEM Education Programme that supports the national curriculum in schools with a LEGO and Robotics pedagogy to inspire children to love science and technology at an early childhood stage.

This pledge was contained in a message delivered by the Director TVET Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET, Dr. Hajjat Safina on behalf of the Permanent Secretary Ms. KettyLamaro.

Dr. Safina delivered the message last Wednesday while flagging off eight teenagers Young Engineers Uganda who constitute the team that is representing Uganda at the Vex World Robotics Championship in Dallas USA.

The ceremony took place at the Young Engineers Headquarters on Plot 44, Ssemwata Road, Ntinda, Kampala.

“We are going to work with you. The ministry together with that of Gender is working to see how to develop the human capital and programmes like these come in handy,” Dr. Safina told the gathering to youngsters and their parents plus the staff of the programme.

She added that she was impressed by the innovations by the teenagers particularly the problem-solving robots which they are taking into the competition to make Uganda shine at the world stage.

“The innovations are very impressive. Uganda has a bright future. We have already emphasized competency –based curriculum at primary and secondary levels and these programmes are goo because they prepare the children ahead of time. We are going to assist you to scale up and work with us,” she added.

During the same function, Young Engineers Uganda Founder and Board Chairman, Journalist ArinaitweRugyendo implored the ministry to collaborate with the programme in order to reach every child.

“The future is in 21st Century skills which we have offered through this programme since 2016. Many of the children we have impacted, are doing well in Maths and Physics. We have this evidence. And their science orientation is top notch. We have the correct solution to making the competency –based curriculum look easy and fun. We are here. Inform your bosses. Let’s talk,” he told Dr. Safina.

About the USA Competition

The team of talented teenagers from Young Engineers Uganda flew to the USA on Thursday for the prestigious Vex Robotics World Championship 2024 in Dallas, USA. This marks their second consecutive year representing Uganda on the global stage. The event, scheduled from April 25th to May 3rd, 2024, promises to be a thrilling showcase of innovation and talent in the field of robotics.

About Young Engineers Uganda

Young Engineers Uganda is the pioneer STEM Education program under the African School of Innovations Science and Technology (ASIST) Ltd. Founded in 2016 by journalist Arinaitwe Rugyendo, the program focuses on nurturing the next generation of Ugandan scientists, innovators, problem solvers, and creative thinkers.

Through a LEGO and Robotics after-school curriculum, Young Engineers Uganda has impacted over 2000 children across several schools in Kampala and beyond. The program provides hands-on training in STEM, equipping primary-level children with essential skills for success in the modern world. Young Engineers Uganda is committed to shaping the future of Ugandan youth through STEM education and robotics. Its mission is to ignite curiosity, foster creativity, and empower the next generation of innovators and problem solvers.

Vex Robotics World Championship 2024

The Vex Robotics World Championship, hosted at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas, will bring together over 2,200 teams from more than 50 countries. The Vex Robotics World Championship is the pinnacle of competitive robotics, where teams from around the world showcase their engineering prowess and teamwork. It’s not just a competition; it’s a celebration of ingenuity and collaboration.

Team Uganda, comprising four girls and three boys, along with their dedicated instructors, will participate in two divisions:

Team VIQ Elementary 40155B: Competing in the Science Division and Team VRC MS 55692A: Competing in the Technology Division.

What the Children Stand to Gain

Skills and Confidence: Participation in this global event hones their problem-solving abilities, fosters creativity, and boosts self-confidence.

International Exposure: Interacting with teams from diverse backgrounds broadens their horizons and encourages cross-cultural learning.

Career Opportunities: Exposure to cutting-edge robotics technologies opens doors to exciting career paths in STEM fields.

Pride for Uganda: Representing their nation instills a sense of pride and inspires other young Ugandans to pursue STEM education.

Hanging on the Bars with Ease

The children’s designing, testing, and building phase, spanning 35 days, has prepared them well. Their robots are agile, precise, and capable of navigating obstacles with finesse. Whether it’s passing under bars or hanging on them, Team Uganda is more than ready to showcase their skills.

Last Season’s Success

Team Uganda’s journey to the Vex Robotics World Championship follows their remarkable performance at the Pan African Robotics Competitions (PARC 2022) in Dakar, Senegal, where they clinched a bronze medal. Their success underscores the program’s dedication to nurturing talent and fostering innovative solutions to real-world challenges.

We invite you to join us in cheering for Team Uganda as they make their mark on the global robotics stage. Let’s celebrate their achievements and inspire a new generation of problem solvers and innovators!

