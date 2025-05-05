Electorates tipped to vote leaders basing on accountability

Amos Tayebwa

Residents from Kashari North and Mbarara District at large were urged to task their leaders to give thorough accountability of service delivery in their communities before they are voted in or back to any political positions in the next coming 2026 polls.

According to Bataringaya Kamanda, the former Minister for Primary Education urged the people of Mbarara and the country entirely to be extra careful as they are choosing for leaders in the next election. He said that electorates must vote leaders based on their performance and the accountability as far as service delivery is concerned, especially those who are incumbents on whatever political positions they are.

“Do not accept to be manipulated by these other people and you vote for people or leaders that will not satisfy your needs as far as service delivery is concerned, look at their political agenda and objectives, look at their accountability of what they have done to their communities. For example, we have seen one Fred Mwesigye who has atleast shown the public that he has done some services to the communities of Kashari North though he has not become a Member of Parliament something which some incumbents have failed,” said Bataringaya.

“I also urge the electorates to interest themselves in registering with electoral commission registers and go for vote in large numbers to avoid the issue of complaints that they were cheated when actually they are the ones that don’t go to the polling stations to vote for their leaders. Secondly, they should even mobilize others to do the same so that we have peaceful elections. And I urge all the candidates in the coming elections to be transparent that whoever loses should accept and be behind the winner, because at the end of the day we are all advocating for development of our areas of Kashari and anywhere else instead of fighting amongst ourselves,” he added.

Bataringaya made this call recently at St. Secondary School Rubindi on a function for the launch of a documentary movie and achievements of 13 years of Fred Mwesigye Rwamuhigi, aspiring Member of Parliament for Kashari North County. This documentary was launched by Bataringaya as the Chief Guest of Honor who represented Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the 1st Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs.

Bataringa tasked other leaders to copy from Mwesigye’s initiative about the method of giving accountability to the people they lead. He said that a true leader should be able to speak for what he or she has done for the communities they represent.

While addressing the congregation during the launch, Mwesigye said that he found it important as a true leader with ambitions to serve his people that he must have a documentary movie and show the public some of the achievements he has done basically for the people of Kashari North and Mbarara District at large.

“The reason why I came up with an idea to give my accountability was to encourage my people especially the schools where I studied from atleast to know that someone came from here and is now somewhere. Secondly, to motivate my communities who have been participating with me like the VHTs, LC1 Chairmen, Councillors, CAO, people from the Ministry of Education and sports and Ministry of Health who have always supported me in terms of lobbying. I have done many things in Kashari North for 13 years which I can’t mention all here. This should be an example of other leaders that accountability for your services to people is key, it should also be noted that working for the people begins with you but not necessarily that you must already be an MP or chairman , once having an opportunity to serve people, please use it,” said Mwesigye

“I have been doing a lot of services on the ground as Mwesigye Fred using my connections, now when people give me their mandate, authority and power, Kashari North will not be the same and am sure it will be like the period of John Bashaija Kazoora, former MP of Kashari county,” he added

Mwesigye was endorsed by the residents who had come to attend the documentary movie launch to contest for Kashari North MP seat against the incumbent Basil Bataringaya.

