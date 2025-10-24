ELECTRIFYING! Mr. Hyena Chucks Long Time Shaft-mate, Shafts Her Friend for Compensation

Just like liars should have a very good memory, I have come to realize that guys who cheat like Yours Truly must be extra careful to keep their wives away from the truth. From today onwards, I have to double check my pockets, phones and clothes just in case Yasmine has bought one of those tracking devices from that guy called Muhanguzi.

As if he didn’t have anything better to do with his life, the guy started helping women to track their cheating husbands. As you know Yours Truly was been so busy shafting people’s wives during the COVID 19 lockdown season that I decided to switch off my phones so that I can accommodate only a few special cases. Anyway, last month I fell out with Resty, some ka babe I have been shafting since January. She goes to KIU, and I have been paying her hostel fee and upkeep before my pockets dried.

I have been shafting her like thrice a month, yet last month I found her kissing and caressing a Ramsey look-alike in one of the restaurants around Kampala. Although I had gone to meet another woman, I cut wires. She kept on calling for the following two days pleading for mercy, but I refused to listen to her.

Advertisements

When she realized that I wasn’t even listening to her, she employed her friends Jane and Eugene to plead on her behalf. “I don’t want to hear anything about that cheat. If either of you fancies me, come out and say it,” I retorted on phone. This worked out perfectly, because in the following days, I managed to convince Eugene that my heart was pumping for her. Some days later, we met in Kabalagala but she insisted that we stay in the car. I gave her a 50k note to let me kiss her and explore her Kandahar with my fingers. “Be patient. You will explore me the day we shaft,” she assured me sweetly and my whopper started itching in a throbbing way as she snaked her hands into my trousers wrapping them around the saluting gu thing.

“Your thing is so excited, as if it wants to do me,” Eugene said and then laughed. As if she had just challenged it, the cobra almost pierced her hands. We started exploring each other, and very soon we were getting ready to start our shafting session. People, I don’t know how she did it, but the babe kissed me in a way that I hadn’t been kissed in a very long time. Just as I got ready to be in the middle of ‘things’, the babe got a call and got out of the car.

I waited for some time, only for her to send me an SMS saying that she had gone for a discussion. My whopper was so charged that it just couldn’t calm down without entering a Kandahar. As usual I went to my babe for emergencies, the bummy waitress at Nakulabye. I found her on her way out, but since she just couldn’t have enough of my whopper, she came back into her kazigo and I shafted her for only an hour to calm down.

The good thing with this babe is that I don’t have to explore her because I find her el-nino ever ready for me. I think she either has an insatiable shafting appetite or the moment she sees me, her el-nino just pours out. Anyway, afterwards I went home and even Yasmine was surprised to see me at home before midnight. Only three days later, Eugene called me “honey, where are you? I am yearning for you. Come give it to me,” she whispered in a husky voice. Although I had wanted to refuse to even look at her, my whopper immediately shot up and I found myself driving at a terrific speed to KIU. “You are welcome. My roommate is out with her boyfriend, so we can have as much fun as you want us to,” she told me. I entered the room and she immediately pushed me to the bed.

Like a good girl, Eugene got down on her knees and ordered me to look up. She then got busy and although I thought I would start counting the nails in the roof, I began seeing stars because of the sweetness I was feeling. However, just as I was about to enter heaven, someone knocked on the door and the babe went to answer it.

I swear I could have shot that person if I had a gun at that particular time. Thankfully, she came back immediately and got down to basics, so I went to heaven after all. Too bad my whopper can’t settle down until it has entered something warm and soft. My wish was granted, and for the whole night, I shafted her senseless, only stopping long enough to have supper. As I was leaving the next day, I gave her 50k to buy soap for the sheets. With all the things Eugene did to me that night, I know I will be seeing her a lot, because to me she had replaced Resty perfectly.

Till next time, I remain Yours Truly, The Mighty Hyena

About Post Author