Embrace Patriotism to Consolidate National Development –Entebbe RDC Kirigwa Urges Ugandans

The Entebbe Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Hakim Kirigwa has urged Ugandans to embrace patriotism, highlighting its paramount importance in fostering a strong nation.

Kirigwa who said that Patriotism strengthens unity, preserves national pride and identity, encourages civic engagement, and drives progress and development, made the remarks during the Wakiso C Patriotic Meeting held at Kitende Secondary school in Entebbe.

‘’ This program aims at encouraging students and teachers to become a new breed of enlightened citizens, committed to national service among other objectives. Patriotism also serves as an effective sensation that fuels every form of development. Great nations have made recourse to symbolic and icon patriotism in their efforts to build their national identity. While there may be other ways to build nations, still, patriotism stands out above all of them because it has a profound history, with deep roots in society. It also looks out for those values that the population agrees to as what defines them as a ‘people’, a spirit of love, togetherness and devotion to the country and its leadership. Patriotism is like the oxygenated blood that runs in all the veins of a country’’, said Kirigwa.

Kirigwa thanked President Museveni directing teachers to train the students to observe six points in order to secure their lives as individuals, namely; Concentrate on their studies so that they lead them to academic excellence and acquiring of a profession or skill that is marketable on job market; To read their Bible or Qur’an to be near to God and develop their spirituality; Do sports and exercises so as to keep fit & usefully dissipate their youthful energy to remain healthy; Help their parents with homestead work or any other work during holidays; When time comes, develop a family with a reliable, dependable, loving and considerate partner; Develop patriotism in them through patriotic studies.

‘’Nurturing such a generation helps in having Patriotic citizenry , recommends coordination of Government policy and investments to create jobs and transform the economy for young workers’’, added Kirigwa.

The meeting was attended by several stakeholders including ASP Edith Iradukunda Edith, Wakiso C District Coordinator/Patron Kitende S S Kisembo Peter Kelly ,Deputy Head Teacher Kitende SS Busuulwa Andrew among other stakeholders.

President Museveni launched the patriotism programme in 2009 after realising that it was risky for Ugandans to ignore issues of national consciousness.The programme is currently being implemented in institutions of learning that embrace youth who are the greater percentage of the country’s population.

During the course, the trainees got through topics ranging from patriotism and leadership skills. Other topics included the highlight of the 1995 Constitution, political history of Uganda right from pre-colonial, colonial and post-colonial history.

Patriotism Clubs were established in Secondary schools all over the country. The launching of these patriotism clubs in secondary schools was intended to nurture new generations of Ugandans with new, positive attitudes; to their country, themselves and work.

