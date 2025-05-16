Emmanuel Anyama On Fire as KCCA’s Late-Season Star Emerges

KCCA striker Emmanuel Anyama is enjoying a stunning run of form at the business end of the 2024/25 Uganda Premier League season, cementing his status as one of the league’s most lethal forwards in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old forward, who joined KCCA from FUFA Big League outfit Kaaro Karungi, has become the club’s leading scorer this campaign — netting eight goals in just ten appearances across all competitions.

While KCCA are out of the title picture, Anyama’s performances have provided a bright spark for the Kasasiro Boys and vindicated the club’s decision to recruit him from the second tier.

Advertisements

Anyama has rediscovered his scoring boots at a perfect time — even if a little late — and has been nearly unstoppable in front of goal. His movement, awareness, and finishing ability have made him a consistent threat every time he steps on the pitch.

His exploits this month alone place him among the frontrunners for May’s Player of the Month awards both at club and league level, but the soft-spoken forward insists he is keeping his focus on the bigger picture.

“I don’t want to put pressure on myself. Right now, I’m just grateful for the chance to play and I want to make the most of every opportunity,” Anyama is quoted by https://sportsnation.co.ug/

“For me, the team always comes first. I just want to contribute and help us win whenever I get the chance.”

Anyama has scored six goals in his last four games — a remarkable run that began with a brace against Kataka in the Stanbic Uganda Cup semi-final first leg on May 4.

He followed that up three days later with another double in a crucial 2-2 draw away to the league champions. He didn’t score in the 5-0 thrashing of Wakiso Giants but returned to the scoresheet with two more goals in a dominant 5-0 victory over Lugazi on May 14.

His earlier strikes this season came against Wakiso Giants and Mbarara City in the league, but it’s his recent scoring streak that has captured headlines.

“The goals are coming, and I’m feeling confident,” he said. “But this is just the start. I’m not content — I want to score more and do even better.”

As the season nears its end, Anyama is not only delivering goals — he’s making a case to be one of KCCA’s main men moving forward.

Additional reporting by https://sportsnation.co.ug/

About Post Author