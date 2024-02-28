End HIV/AIDs by 2030: Airtel Uganda, Buganda Kingdom Launch the Kabaka Birthday Run 11th Edition

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga (Centre), the Katikkiro of Buganda, Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali (3rd L), 2nd Deputy. Katikkiro Owek. Robert Waggwa Nsibirwa (2nd L) and other officials from Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom during a photo moment at the launch of the 11th Edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run which is slated for 7th April 2024.

In partnership with the Buganda Kingdom, Uganda’s first 5G Network, Airtel Uganda has announced the launch of the 11th Edition of the highly anticipated Kabaka Birthday Run. This was during a press launch held today, 27th February 2024, at Bulange, Mengo.

The Kabaka Birthday Run has become a hallmark event on Airtel Uganda and the country’s annual calendar in celebration of the Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, birthday which champions noble causes that resonate with the community. Just like the previous year, this year’s theme, “Ending HIV/AIDs by 2030”, reflects the collective efforts to fight one of the most pressing global health challenges.

Airtel Uganda Managing Director, Manoj Murali, challenged Ugandans to join in on the marathon for the betterment of our communities.

He said. “This year, as we lace up for the Kabaka Birthday Run, let’s run for a cause close to our hearts: ending HIV/AIDS. Together, let’s channel the spirit of community and run in solidarity with those affected by this global epidemic. Proceeds from the run will directly support the fight against HIV/AIDS, aligning with the theme “Ending HIV/AIDS by 2030.” This theme embodies our collective vision of a world free from HIV/AIDS and serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness, mobilize resources, and champion action towards achieving this goal.”

The 10th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run which was held last year sold over 100,000 kits to participants and was rated as one of the most successful marathons. Same as this year, last year’s edition was also garnered towards the fight against HIV/AIDs by 2030.

Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikkiro of Buganda, spoke into the vision the Buganda Kingdom has for the initiative.

He said, “Our vision is to bring about social and economic transformation for the people in the kingdom and for Uganda. We want our people to have a happy and decent livelihood, but the major factor that is going to determine social and economic transformation is health, especially that of the ordinary person because it is the ordinary person that contributes significantly to the growth of any country. We therefore join the efforts of the international community, UN AIDS, Uganda AIDS Commission, and all people involved in promoting our health in the fight against HIV AIDS. And we should all be happy because the Kabaka is a good ambassador for the African continent.”

He also recognized Airtel’s positive contribution towards the 11th edition of the Kabaka Birthday Run which has become one of the most successful marathons held in the country and a dear event to the people of Buganda.

“So, we welcome the partners who share our vision, partners like Airtel Uganda, partners like I&M Bank, partners like Nivana Water, UN AIDs, Uganda AIDs Commission.” Owek. Mayiga noted.

Buganda Kingdom also hosts other initiatives such as the BIKA Cup and Masaza Cup that strive to groom grassroot talent among the youth across the kingdom and also bring Ugandans together for social and economic reasons.

The kits are available at select Airtel Uganda shops like Thobani center, Ben Kiwanuka street and the New Tax Park, and they can use Airtel Money to purchase them by dialing, *185*. Select option 5 then select KABAKA RUN.

