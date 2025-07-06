ENEMY WITHIN! Shock as M7 Advisor on PDM Backs, Bankrolls NUP Candidate in Youth Polls

Simply put-she is NRM DURING DAY, NUP AT NIGHT! Now read this properly.A shocking political controversy has emerged involving Hajati Mariam Namayanja, Presidential Advisor on PDM Monitoring, with allegations of using her position to further her son’s political ambitions at the expense of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

In what smells like a well-oiled political betrayal plot, this publication has exclusively landed on smoking documents and explosive testimony revealing that Hajati Mariam is bankrolling and arm-twisting her way through Kyanja Parish, not for an NRM candidate—but for her radical, regime-change-obsessed son, Sengendo Shaban Abdulatif, a known National Unity Platform (NUP) zealot whose blood runs red with Bobi Wine’s People Power fire!

But wait—Shocker Alert! The father of Shaban is none other than Abdulatif Ssebagala, a vocal NUP commander with deep links to the opposition’s campaign machinery. That’s right, while she dines at President Museveni’s table, Hajati is nursing a political snake in her own home—and now, she’s unleashing it on NRM youth structures like a slow poison.

Advertisements

According to inside sources, Hajati Namayanja has allegedly splashed a mind-blowing Sh47 million in the Parish Youth Council elections in favor of her son, and against the NRM flag bearer, a youthful and fearless patriot known as Kizito Shafic.

Sources say she tried to convince Kizito to step down and clear the way for her son and some Sh5 million was allegedly offered for this purpose . But Kizito, a lion-hearted NRM cadet, stood firm. That’s when the gloves came off.

Residents of Kyanja Parish are now reportedly living in fear, whispering in corridors, because of the powerful advisor’s power, money and influence with eyes set on the Parish Council with State House-fuelled terror. The community now lives under a cloak of fear and confusion, as the hand of the President is being used to strangle his own party.

Sources reveal that Shaban’s ultimate mission is not the Parish Council—it’s Parliament. By riding on State House influence, he wants to become Nakawa Division Youth Chairperson, then use that seat to vote himself into Parliament as Central Region Youth MP!

This isn’t just power misuse—it’s high-level political treason, says a local watcher.

Alarm bells are ringing in Nakawa Division. NRM diehards are panicking, some are crying betrayal, others have been allegedly bought off to turn a blind eye to this State-sponsored infiltration. What’s worse—some NRM leaders in Nakawa have been compromised, reduced to puppets in Hajati’s grand political chessboard.

Is State House now a safehouse for NUP dreams?

Is Hajati Namayanja Uganda’s Trojan horse, sneaking the opposition into power while the President watches?

More details coming.

About Post Author