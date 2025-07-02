Eng. Jonard Asimwe Returns NRM Nomination Forms, Promises Accountable and Visionary Leadership for Western Uganda

NRM Secretariat, Plot 13 Kyadondo – July 2, 2025

Today, Eng. Jonard Asimwe, the NRM Chairperson for Hoima City and a respected voice in national development, officially returned his nomination forms to contest for the position of NRM Vice Chairperson for Western Uganda. He was accompanied by a spirited team of party delegates and supporters from across the country, signalling a united and purposeful campaign.

While addressing the media shortly after submitting the forms at the NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kyadondo, Eng. Asimwe made his intentions clear: “Western Uganda deserves active, effective, and forward-looking leadership at the highest level of the party. This is not a ceremonial seat — it’s a platform for advocacy, planning, and ensuring our region is not left behind in national development.”

Eng. Asimwe distanced himself from the politics of entitlement and complacency, noting that the region must break away from being used as a recycling ground for tired leaders. “Our people are informed, vibrant, and deserve better. The Western region is not for retirement politics — it is for dynamic service. I bring both experience and the energy to push for results,” he emphasized.

He committed to launching a wide-reaching grassroots campaign that will involve consultations with leaders, youth, women, and elders to shape a representative agenda for Western Uganda within the NRM.

“Today is not just a formality — it is the start of a movement. I am going to engage every corner of the West, because this is about inclusive growth, fairness, and building a region where every voice counts.”

Eng. Asimwe’s bid reflects a broader desire for renewed leadership within the NRM, one that promotes accountability, youth involvement, and strategic empowerment.

He concluded by stating: “I’m not in this race for prestige — I’m in it to represent, to serve, and to restore confidence in the structures of our party. It’s time Western Uganda is given the serious attention it deserves.”

