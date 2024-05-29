Engola murder: Son sues gov’t, seeks 200bn compensation

The family of the late Col (rtd) Charles Okello Engola, former State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, has dragged the government to court for compensation.

Engola, who was also Oyam North Mp, was killed in cold blood by his own guard, Private Wilson Sabiiti last year in May.

Sabiiti was allegedly frustrated over poor and delayed pay by the Government, according to reports from residents who saw him fire shots in the air as he shouted his frustrations. This was after murdering Engola.

Residents said he later entered a nearby salon and took his own life.

This publication has learnt that the family is seeking Shs200bn in compensation from the government.

They aver that the government is vicariously liable for the death of Engola since Private Wilson was a government employee and at the same time used the state property (a gun) to kill the former.

They further opine that the guard’s (a government employee) actions deprived the deceased’s right to life while at the same time deprived his family of their right to family and a father when he was unlawfully killed.

The family also argues that the acts of the guard (government employee) caused them mental anguish, shock, suffering and loss of amenities for which they seek compensation for damages (special, punitive and general), loss of expectation of life and earnings, loss of dependency, loss of parentage, and interests.

The office of the Attorney General has been contacted for a comment.

In Lango, traditionally, when murders like that of Engola, where his bodyguard, Private Wilson Sabiiti executed him, occur, the clan to which the perpetrator belongs is required to pay blood compensation as a way of reconciling the two factions.

This compensation usually involves seven cows, goats, and some money, depending on a number of other factors.

However, during the official send off of the late Engola which was held at Kololo Independence Ceremonial Grounds, the children said they had forgiven the former’s killer, Sabiiti.

It seems the children have now decided to pursue the government for a bigger compensation envelope.

We are told at the forefront of this government compensation legal battle is the late Engola’s son, Samuel Okello Engola Junior who tried to replace his father in Parliament but lost the by-election to UPC’s Eunice Otuko Apio.

Family members are still divided over this move with some saying dialogue with the government would have been a better option rather than facing off in court.

PROPERTY WAR

This is also happening at a time when Engola Junior is embroiled in his late father’s property wrangle, pitting him against siblings and stepmother.

Information obtained indicates that Col.Engola left behind four children from different mothers.

The children are Sharon Okello (whose mother was Engola’s first wife but later separated); Samuel Engola Okello Junior and Okello Daniel Granny (whose mother was Engola’s second wife and died some time back); and as well Okaka Frank Howard whose mother was Engola’s third wife but they had also separated many years ago).

At the time of his death, Col.Engola was living with a fourth wife, Joyce Ayikoru.

However, they did not sire a child together.

In the latest property wrangle, Engola Junior and Howard are reportedly in one camp against the rest of the siblings and stepmother Joyce.

Engola Junior alleges that his stepmother Joyce is not entitled to any share of his late father’s property since she has no child with him.

He also insists that his father Engola had gone back to third wife Rosie Agoi, a mother to Howard and they were staying together at the time of his death hence entitled to the share of her late husband’s property.

Engola Junior has now reportedly blocked his younger stepmother Joyce Ayikoru (Engola’s 4th wife but never sired a child with him) from stepping foot in his father’s village home, neither claiming any property there.

Engola Junior who is allegedly guarded by the army has also reportedly deployed Kanyamas to guard and restrict access to his father’s graveyard.

Some siblings accuse him of allegedly selling off 20 heads of cattle following the death of his father.

Recently he dragged his brother Okello Daniel Granny to police but later released on bond over fuel tanker related issues as we shall report in subsequent publication.

They also accuse him of locking them out of their father’s village house and as well access to other properties.

ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL ENTERS IN

Following this development, Col.Engola’s widow ran to the Administrator General seeking advice on how to handle this property war under cause NO 2908 of 2023-LANGO/HQ/ADMINISTRATOR GENERAL.

Simon Peter Muyomba, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee on 3rd April, 2024 summoned a meeting of all siblings, their step mother and concerned relatives at Georgian House in Kampala.

“In respect of the above matter, we hereby notify you that the meeting earlier on scheduled for 13 March, 2024 at 10 am is hereby adjourned to 03 April, 2024 at 11 am in room 14 on third floor of Georgian House before the undersigned officer,” the letter reads in part.

And the meeting agenda was a) to hear Engola Okello Samuel on matters which Okaka Frank Howard left to him to explain; b) to finalize with a list of the beneficiaries of the deceased’s estate; c) to compile a full list of properties of the deceased; d) to come up with a distribution scheme of the deceased’s properties; and e) to nominate persons to apply for letters of administration.

All the parties were advised to come with relevant documents of title for the properties and business registration documents.

Howard, whose mother was Engola’s third wife but they had separated many years ago, was reminded to come with the marriage documents of his mother.

This publication understands that Engola Junior did not attend this meeting. A second meeting was also arranged and this time Engola Junior and Howard were not in attendance.

On 7th May, 2024, left with no option, the Assistant Administrator General /Public Trustee wrote to Engola Junior informing him of a decision to issue a Certificate of no Objection permitting his siblings and step mother to proceed and apply for Letters of Administration in regard to late Col.Engola’s estate.

“Your non-attendance of family meetings on excuses not backed up by documentary evidence has been treated by the rest as an attempt to selfishly buy time to frustrate the process of streamlining the administration of the deceased’s estate. The allegations of connivance are equally dismissed as diversionary. On that note, the complainants have intimated to us that they are not willing to engage in further meetings,” the Assistant Administrator General wrote.

He added: “It is against this background that we took into account the clan resolution by which all the children (Engola Okello Samuel, Okaka Frank Howard, Okello Daniel Grannie, Okello Sharon) plus the widow, Ayikoru Joyce, were nominated to apply for Letters of Administration and we intend to issue a Certificate of no Objection accordingly so that you sort out any pending disputes in courts of law or another appropriate forum.”

Engola Junior was also further directed to produce his late father’s death certificate to the Assistant Administrator General, giving him an ultimatum of five working days.

This publication has learnt that following this letter, Engola Junior went to Administrator General pleading for another meeting with the siblings and introduced Rosie Agoi, the mother to Okaka Howard as a legitimate widow claiming his father had gone back to her at the time of his death.

A meeting has now been scheduled for Wednesday, May 22nd, 2024.

“We are seeing him do this to embarrass Joyce [stepmother] whom he seems to have personal issues with,” says a family source.

The meeting indeed took place a s scheduled and Rosie Agoi was included as a widow pending court approval.

Engola Okello Samuel reportedly confirmed suing the Attorney General for Shs200bn compensation from the government.

It was agreed that a letter of no objections would be given to the widow and the four children.

A section of relatives reportedly feel the late Engola’s brother, Sam Engola, who is the eldest of the Engolas and doubles as their Awitong (clan leader), of the Lango Otikokin clan is somehow to blame for all this mess.

We are told Sam is the one who fronted Engola Junior for Mp bid to replace his late father even when the rest knew the former stood no chance.

“The late Engola and his son have always had issues. Engola Junior had even crossed to UPC. Even by the time of his death, he [Engola] had taken more than three months without talking to his son [Engola Junior]. Among other issues include a Shs 60 million shillings molasses business deal,” said a family source.

A section of family members also accuse Sam Engola of not doing enough and as well frustrating current peace efforts being initiated by Lieutenant General Charles Otema Awany.

However, following pressure, a meeting has been scheduled for June 1st to discuss the in-fighting at the late Engola’s family.

“Awitong of Otikokin Hon. Sam Engola invites all his executives and clan Chief (rwode) for a special clan meeting on Saturday 1.6.2024 in Lira City. The meeting is aimed at getting a better and lasting solution to the confusion at the late Okello Engola Macodwogo’s home in Awangi Iceme in Oyam district. The Awangi, Oyam meeting will be after this Lira meeting in less than 7 days. NB. This meeting is restricted for rwode and Awitong executives only,” reads a message from Charles Osendro, Publicity Otikokin clan calling for a meeting and seen by this publication.

Sam Engola and Samuel Engola Okello Junior have been contacted for a comment.

