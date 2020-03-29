EPL issue new statement on 2019/20 season amid COVID-19 Concerns

Spread the love

















London- Coronavirus outbreak in Europe, especially in England, has caused more harm than meets the eye and English Soccer governing body, FA held an emergency meeting on postponing Premier League till April 30, RedPepper Digital‘s Sports Correspondent, Mariam Ayebare reports

Association released another new statement, Saturday, March 28, the league having void English League below National level on Friday.

According to Express Sport UK the Premier league released a fresh statement concerning how coronavirus has affected the league and affirming that leagues will not recommence until 30 April and will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.

Reports on Friday revealed that premier league clubs want the season to be cancelled and this move will see the league leaders, Liverpool miss out on the premier league League silverware this campaign yet the Kops are just two wins away for the EPL glory since 30 years.

England clubs want the league to be nulled and kick start when the spread of coronavirus in the country has been dealt with and minimize so that it will be fans for all. Liverpool are currently leading the log with 25 points and the Jurgen Klopp and his men can’t wait to be crowned champions after COVID-19 pandemic end in UK if the season is annulled.

A statement from EPL read:

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA met today and discussed the growing seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was stressed that the thoughts of all three organisations continue to be with everyone affected by the virus.”

“The Premier League, EFL and PFA agreed that difficult decisions will have to be taken in order to mitigate the economic impact of the current suspension of professional football in England and agreed to work together to arrive at shared solutions.”

“The leagues will not recommence until 30 April at the earliest. They will only do so when it is safe and conditions allow.”

“Further meetings will take place next week with a view to formulating a joint plan to deal with the difficult circumstances facing the leagues, their clubs, players, staff and fans.”