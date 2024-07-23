Equity bank, partners unveil top 100 SME survey campaign

Equity Bank Uganda Limited in partnership with KPMG and Daily Monitor has officially launched the 2024 Uganda Top 100 SME survey campaign under the theme “Empowering SMEs for a Monetized Uganda: Catalysing Growth through Innovation, Sustainability, and Market Access.

This campaign seeks to identify Uganda’s fastest-growing and medium-sized companies that demonstrate business excellence and showcase some of the country’s most successful and powerful entrepreneurship stories.

Equity Bank Uganda Limited (EBUL) is the official bank partner of this year’s Top 100 Mid-sized Companies Survey.

The bank joins in as a leading financial service provider for SMEs in Uganda.

The campaign targets SMEs with a turnover of 360 million to 25 billion UGX, engaging them in a 3-month survey which will culminate in a gala dinner in December.

Equity Bank’s participation as the exclusive banking partner reinforces its commitment to supporting small and medium enterprises through affordable credit solutions, mentorship, and entrepreneurship training.

In his remarks, Anthony Kituuka, Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda Limited, said, ‘’Equity Bank is committed to supporting the Top 100 SME Survey Campaign for the next 3 years. I encourage all participants to participate as it will give you visibility. Additionally, any SME that comes to Equity Bank to access any of the products will be given a 2% discount after being listed in the Top 100 SMEs.

He added, ‘’At Equity, we offer integrated financial services that empower consumers, individuals, MSMEs, communities, regional and global businesses. We don’t only focus on making money from businesses and communities, but believe if a community is well empowered, it will then seek our services’.

SMEs play a crucial role in Uganda’s economy, accounting for a substantial portion of the GDP and providing employment opportunities to many.

Equity Bank Uganda Limited remains dedicated to fostering the growth and development of these vital enterprises through integrated financial services, aiming to transform lives, give dignity, and expand opportunities for wealth creation.

Winners from the Survey are to be announced during a Gala dinner in December.

About Post Author