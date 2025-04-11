Equity Bank reorganizes Security Guard for excellent Customer care Services

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 11, 2025 0
GoQYNaBWYAAnJGv

Betty Akia, a security guard at Equity Bank’s Church House branch in Kampala, has been acknowledged for her outstanding customer service. Akia’s dedication in the recent past attracted recognition from a customer, Margret Abwoyo, who commended her for serving above and beyond to assist clients.

This recognition prompted Equity Bank to honor Akia in a ceremony Thursday. Managing Director Gift Shoko presented her with a cash award of 500,000 Ugandan shillings (about $135) in appreciation of her service.

While specific details of the interaction were not disclosed, Abwoyo’s public acknowledgment highlighted Akia’s impact on customers at the Church House branch.

The recognition reflects the bank’s commitment to valuing employees at all levels for their role in fostering positive client experiences.

Akia’s dedication serves as an example of how customer-focused service can lead to institutional recognition, reinforcing Equity Bank’s emphasis on excellence.

About Post Author

Brian Musaasizi | Editor

editor

See author's posts

More Stories

isiagi-sued

Auctioneers move to seize forest maĺl boss assets 

Red pepper April 12, 2025 0
Screenshot 2025-04-07 105026

Museveni Advisor accused of using fake Will in the UGX 20bn Estate row

Our Reporter | REDPEPPER April 11, 2025 0
IMG-20250411-WA0109

Ministry of Education, UBOS roll out key undertaking of Baseline Education Census

Brian Musaasizi | Editor April 11, 2025 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *