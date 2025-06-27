Equity Bank Uganda ,Unilever Uganda Launch Strategic Financing Partnership to Boost Distributor Network

Equity Bank Uganda and Unilever Uganda today announced a strategic financing partnership aimed at enhancing liquidity and operational efficiency within Unilever’s distribution network. The partnership, launched at a breakfast engagement themed “Unlocking Financing Opportunities for Distributors,” introduces the Eazzystock Financing Product, a working capital loan solution specifically designed for distributors, retailers, and stockists.

This initiative provides easier access to affordable working capital, enabling Unilever’s distribution partners to maintain inventory levels, improve cash flow management, and strengthen the supply chain across Uganda.

“At the heart of Equity’s mission in Uganda is driving social and economic transformation,” said Christine Mukasa Mugerwa, Acting Head of Corporate Banking, Equity Bank. “That bar of soap matters. So how do we ensure it reaches the people who need it, while transforming the shop attendant’s life in the process?”

The financing offers flexible working capital loans ranging from UGX 1 million to UGX 3 billion. The application process involves a single one-time sign-up, with account auto-sweep functionality enabled. Loan terms and usage are reviewed quarterly. Loans up to UGX 1 billion are unsecured, while those exceeding this amount require security or collateral.

“You need funds that move as fast as your business,” added Christine Mukasa Mugerwa. “Equity’s working capital solutions, tailored for real world businesses like those in the Unilever ecosystem, are quick, convenient, and require just a one-time sign-up. Access up to UGX 3 billion.”

Barbara Aseera, Head of Manufacturing and Logistics, Equity Bank Uganda, emphasized the strategic impact of the partnership, stating, “This partnership facilitates easier access to affordable working capital, enabling Unilever’s distribution partners to maintain inventory levels, improve cash flow management, and ultimately strengthen the supply chain across Uganda.” She further noted, “Equity Bank’s stock financing model was born out of a need to keep businesses alive in the wake of COVID-19. We recognised that many longstanding distributors had their working capital wiped out, and we stepped in to ensure business continuity.”

Gerald Tentena, General Manager – Supreme Branch, Equity Bank Uganda, highlighted the tailored approach of the financing solutions: “Together with partners like Unilever, we’ve developed tailored financial solutions that meet the unique needs of specific distributor networks. It’s not a one-size-fits-all model, it’s deliberate and responsive.”

Luck Ochieng, Managing Director – Unilever Kenya & Uganda, speaking virtually from Nairobi, praised the collaboration: “Our success in Uganda is built on the strength of partnerships like the one we have with Equity Bank. Together, we’re not only moving product, we’re creating opportunities for shared growth.”

