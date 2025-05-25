Equity Group Champions Africa Recovery & Resilience Plan As Global Investors Flood Kampala, Dar es Salaam

In the group photo is Hon. Evelyn Anite- State Minister for Finance (Investment and Privatization), Equity Bank's MD Mr. Gift Shoko, local and international investors at the Equity Investors' Trade Mission.

Equity Group has successfully spearheaded a high-impact Trade and Investment Mission to Tanzania and Uganda, that brought together investors from across Africa and beyond to explore trade and investment opportunities in the region’s fast-growing markets.

The week-long mission, which spans Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar, and Kampala, is designed to promote cross-border trade and investment and strengthen regional value chains under the Group’s Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP).

Organized in partnership with Equity Bank Tanzania and Equity Bank Uganda, the mission convened over 50 investors from Asia, Africa, Middle East and Europe, including entrepreneurs, private equity firms, development partners, and institutional investors.

Delegates participated in panel discussions, B2B networking, government and business forums, and strategic site visits in sectors such as agribusiness, energy, tourism, infrastructure, financial services, manufacturing and the Blue Economy.

“This mission is a strategic effort to unlock the enormous potential that exists in Tanzania and Uganda by connecting global capital to local opportunities. Our goal is to catalyze investment and trade that delivers lasting impact by creating jobs, enhancing value chains, and driving inclusive economic growth,” said Dr. James Mwangi, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO.

In Tanzania, the mission focused on key sectors such as agro-processing, tourism and hospitality, renewable energy, mining, construction, and ICT. Investors will explore developments in Dar es Salaam and Zanzibar, including opportunities in Zanzibar’s blue economy, real estate, and green energy.

A robust agenda includes site visits as well as high-level engagements with government officials and local entrepreneurs.In Uganda, delegates explored opportunities in value addition, manufacturing, and technology, with special attention to sectors such as dairy processing, pharmaceuticals, textiles, mining, and agri-tech. Investors will also go on site visits and engage in dialogue with policymakers and business leaders in Kampala.

“Uganda is emerging as a dynamic investment destination, thanks to its stable economy, abundant resources, and investor-friendly reforms. This mission highlights the tangible opportunities that exist in creating value locally for regional and global markets,”said Equity Bank Uganda Managing Director Gift Shoko.

The trade mission builds on the legacy of successful Equity-led trade and investment missions in recent years, including Kenya-DRC, US-Tanzania, Belgium-DRC-Rwanda, Singapore-Kenya, India-Kenya, South Africa-Kenya, US-Tanzania-Kenya, India-Rwanda-Uganda, and DRC Investors Roadshows.

These missions have helped catalyze billions in investment, facilitate new business partnerships, and supported regional trade integration helping to facilitate the Africa Free Continental Trade Area Agreement, of which Equity Group is a signatory.

In addition, through a formal partnership with the East African Community (EAC), Equity is actively supporting the creation of a common market by accelerating the implementation of the ARRP.As part of its Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan, Equity Group is redirecting liquidity equivalent to 2% of the region’s GDP toward the private sector, targeting critical value chains in agriculture, manufacturing, MSMEs, and infrastructure. The plan aims to reach 100 million people and businesses by 2030 and create up to 50 million jobs across the continent.

“This mission demonstrates the region’s readiness to work with the private sector to attract investment, boost industrialization, and build resilient economies,” said PSFU representative.

The Tanzania-Uganda Trade Mission is a continuation of the Group’s commitment to transforming lives and livelihoods by connecting people, capital, and opportunity across Africa.

