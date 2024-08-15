Equity Group flags off 113 lucky scholars to top global varsities under the Equity Leaders Program

KEY TAKEAYS

In the 2023/2024 application cycle, a total of 113 ELP scholars, from Kenya (82), Uganda (8), Rwanda (21), DRC (2) received admission for studies in global universities

The scholars have received admission to 71 Universities in 22 countries andfrom 5 different continents: North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa.

Equity Group Foundation (EGF) Executive Chairman Dr. James Mwangi commissioned the airlift of the 113scholars drawn from the Equity Leaders Program in four countries – Kenya (82), Rwanda (21), Uganda (8) and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) (2).

The scholars have secured scholarships valued at Ksh.2,797,026,475(USD 21,497,646) for the 4-year duration of their undergraduate studies,and each scholar will receive an airlift token of Kshs. 200,000 to support their transition into the global universities.

Under EGF’s Education and Leadership Development pillar, the scholars who were also onboarded into Equity Bank’s paid-internship program, benefited from a comprehensive two-month College Counselling program where scholars received expert guidance on essay writing, university selection, and exam preparation. Additionally, a week-long bootcamp equipped them with the necessary skills to navigate the transition to university life and thrive as global scholars.

Speaking at a dedication and flag- off ceremony to celebrate the scholars before they travel outside the country for their studies, Dr.Mwangi challenged the students to be agents of change, leveraging the knowledge, values and skills they will acquire to address Africa’s development challenges. “As you embark on this journey, remember to stay adaptable and embrace every challenge with integrity. Embrace the journey ahead and be open to different cultures and perspectives, and let your unique qualities shine. Build strong networks and innovate to create lasting solutions for your community and invest in your ability to overcome challenges and find new approaches as this will be your greatest asset,” he said.

Dr.Mwangi emphasized the role of the scholars in driving Africa’s socio-economic growth, particularly within the framework of the Africa Recovery and Resilience Plan (ARRP)a multi-pronged, private sector driven and holistic solution to achieve social and economic transformation of Africa championed by the Equity Group. “By establishing your networks and contributing ideas and solutions on how to bolster Africa’s economic potential, you can grow trade and investment on the continent, you can expand markets and accelerate technology adoption to elevate our potential,” he said. “Your contributions will be instrumental in creating a more prosperous future for our continent.”

Giving further advice to the scholars, Dr.Mwangi remarked that the most effective way of giving back is through mentorship. ‘As you step into the world, understand that your true wealth lies in the positive impact you create. Your journey is not just about personal success; it’s about illuminating the paths for others. Build strong connections, share your knowledge, and give back to your community, letting your experiences abroad broaden their horizons and also inspire those behind you to create lasting change. Remember, you carry the hopes and dreams of your family and country.”

Speaking during the Airlift Ceremony, Garang Makech Kuol an ELP Scholar joining Bowdoin University, USA, to study Computer Science noted, “The support network I found within Equity during my ELP journey has been instrumental to my success. There were times when doubt crept in, but the unwavering belief of the people around me pushed me forward. The Equity team’s encouragement was like a steady hand guiding me through challenging moments and its incredible to think about how my life has transformed from the adversity of a refugee camp to securing my place at a world-class university. This journey would not have been possible without the support system that Equity has provided.”Garang grew up at the Kakuma Refugee Camp, he later joined Baringo Boys High School where he scored an A of 82 points.

Evelyn Wahu Gathara an ELP Scholar, joining Harvard University, USA, to study Computer Science said, “In 2018, I sat for my KCPE, emerging as the top girl in my sub-county, and joined Alliance Girls High School. During the COVID-19 pandemic, I wondered why Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca weren’t producing vaccines faster. That’s when my dream was born: “I have to work at Pfizer.” I also asked, “Why can’t we develop vaccines in Kenya?” I knew I had to make a change. At KCSE, I scored 84 and joined the Equity Leaders Program, interning at Equity Bank Kenyatta University Branch. My advice to fellow scholars: let’s use our brains to help our communities. This opportunity should inspire us to do more for our country and people.” Evelyn emerged as the best Girl in the Country in the 2022 K.C.S.E exams.

With this year’s admissions, a total of970 students have successfully received admission to prestigious universities on fully funded scholarships. This intake includes 13students who will be joining Ivy League Universities including: Brown University (1), Columbia University (1), Harvard University (4), Princeton University (2), Cornell (1), University of Pennsylvania (4).

The Equity Leadership Program (ELP) is an initiative of the Equity Group Foundation, established in 1998 to cultivate a new generation of future leaders.The first ELP scholar is today the Equity Group Chief Operating Officer. By identifying and nurturing top-performing students nationally from within Equity Group’s subsidiaries, ELP has become a catalyst for transformative change.

This rigorous program is designed to equip young minds with the leadership skills, knowledge, and networks essential to drive sustainable economic growth and social progress across the continent. Through a holistic approach that encompasses academic excellence, character development, and practical experience, ELP aims to foster a community of interconnected leaders poised to tackle Africa’s most pressing challenges.

2023/2024 GLOBAL SCHOLARS’ ADMISSION SUMMARY

Continent Country and Institution Female Male Grand Total Africa (16) Ghana 2 1 3 Ashesi University 1 1 2 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology (KNUST) 1 1 Kenya 2 3 5 USIU – Africa 2 3 5 Rwanda 1 7 8 Adventists University of Central Africa (AUCA) 2 2 Africa Leadership University (ALU) 1 2 3 Rwanda Institute for Conservation Agriculture (Rica) 2 2 University of Global Health Equity-UGHE 1 1 Asia (27) China 5 3 8 Alibaba Business School 1 1 China University of Petroleum 2 2 Duke Kunshan University 1 1 Edinburg University 1 1 Edinburg University, Hainan Norma University 1 1 New York University, Shanghai 2 2 Hong Kong 1 1 Hong Kong University 1 1 India 1 2 3 Delhi Technological University 1 1 Delhi University 1 1 Gujarat University 1 1 Japan 1 1 University of Hyogo 1 1 Lebanon 1 1 American University of Beirut (AUB) 1 1 Pakistan 1 1 Jinnah Sindh Medical University 1 1 Russia 2 2 Mendeleev University of Chemical Technology 1 1 Moscow Aviation Institute National Research University 1 1 South Korea 1 1 2 Kyung Dong University 1 1 2 UAE 3 5 8 New York University, Abu Dhabi 3 5 8 Europe (25) France 2 0 2 Sciences Po University 1 1 Universite Clermont Auvergne 1 1 Germany 2 2 Rhein Waal University 1 1 South Westphalia University of applied sciences 1 1 Hungary 2 1 3 University of Debrecen 1 1 University of Pecs 2 2 Türkiye 7 7 14 Inonu University 1 1 Mersin University 1 1 Dokuz Eylul 1 1 Ankara University 2 2 4 Firat University 1 1 Samsun University 1 1 Sakarya University 1 1 Selcuk University 1 1 Jersey Chanel Islands 1 1 2 Institute of Law Jersey 1 1 2 Slovakia 1 1 Comenius University 1 1 UK 1 1 London School of Economics 1 1 North America (44) Canada 1 5 6 La Cite 1 1 University of British Columbia (UBC) 2 2 University of Toronto 1 2 3 USA 13 25 38 Amherst College 1 1 Bowdoin College 1 1 Brown University 1 1 Claremont McKenna College 1 1 College of the Ozarks 1 1 Columbia University 1 1 Cornell University 1 1 Davidson College 2 2 Hamilton College 1 1 Harvard University 2 2 4 Harvey Mudd College 1 1 Lehigh University 1 1 Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) 1 1 Mc Clarkson University 1 1 Middlebury College 1 1 2 Minerva University 1 1 Princeton University 2 2 Seattle University 1 1 South Utah University 1 1 Stanford University 1 1 2 University of Arizona 1 1 University of Georgia 1 1 University of Pennsylvania 1 3 4 University of Texas 1 1 Wellesley College 1 1 Wesleyan University 1 2 3 South America (1) Costa Rica 1 1 Earth University 1 1 Grand Total Grand Total 46 67 113

About the Equity Leaders Program

The Equity Leaders Program was founded in 1998 and has scaled up over time to benefit 23,825 university scholars. The paid internship component of the Equity Leaders Program admits the top performing boy and girl in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (K.C.S.E.) exams from each sub-county in Kenya where Equity Bank has a branch as well as Wings to Fly graduates who score a minimum grade of A-. The program aims at empowering young academically gifted scholars by supporting their access to education in public universities in Kenya and around the globe, as well as equipping them with leadership skills.

The leadership development model seeks to develop scholars in four program areas: personal and professional development; global exposure; creativity & innovation; and community engagement. Scholars in the paid internship program have an opportunity to join the College Counselling Program to receive coaching and mentorship on how to apply to and secure admissions in leading global institutions. For those who study locally, they join ELP University Chapters that provide them an opportunity to continue being in a network and further hone their leadership and personal development. They continue to serve as mentors to their younger ‘siblings’ in the Wings to Fly program in secondary schools.

About Equity Group Foundation

Equity Group Foundation (EGF), the corporate impact implementing foundation of Equity Group Holdings Plc, has as its mission to champion the transformation of lives and livelihoods for 100 million people in Africa by 2030 through the design and implementation of innovative programs that leverage Equity Group’s infrastructure and partnerships to create shared value and prosperity.

Established in 2008 as the Group’s social engine, the Foundation delivers economic opportunities, capacity, tools, and technologies that enable individuals and businesses to increase productivity, become more resilient and share in socio-economic growth. EGF responds to the continuum of issues that challenge the socio-economic advancement of the people of Africa, especially low-income individuals, and families. EGF’s Creating Shared Value [CSV] strategy provides social development initiatives in Education and Leadership Development, Food and Agriculture, Health, Financial Inclusion and Enterprise Development, Energy, Environment and Climate Change, Social Protections for the most vulnerable citizens and Innovation and Technology in order to solve some of Africa’s most challenging issues and support talented young people with ideas to thrive.

EGF’s programs are underpinned by technology, innovation, and synergy as a central means to launch, nurture, and scale up Africa’s next generation of successful leaders and entrepreneurs delivered to all communities in which Equity has operations.

