ESPIONAGE SCANDAL! Uganda Cuts Military Ties with Germany over Envoy’s Sinister Plot

In a stunning move, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has suspended all defense cooperation activities with Germany, effective immediately. The reason? Credible intelligence reports reveal that German Ambassador to Uganda, Mathias Schauer, has been engaging in subversive activities against the Ugandan government.

According to intelligence reports, Ambassador Schauer’s actions have been deemed hostile and detrimental to Uganda’s national security.

The UPDF has taken a firm stance, refusing to tolerate any form of espionage or sabotage on their watch.

“The suspension will remain in force until the full resolution of the matter of the Ambassador’s involvement with hostile pseudo political-military forces operating in the country against the Ugandan government,” said Col. Chris Magezi, Acting Director Defence Public Information.

The new development doubles down Friday’s UPDF stance against the Germany envoy’s alleged espionage manuvers.

In a Friday, 23 May, statement, the UPDF accused the German ambassador in Uganda, Mathias Schauer of involvement in activities that can destabilize the country.

“The intelligence services are aware of his clearly undiplomatic practices that have been taking place in different parts of the country for some time now, and which go against the spirit of the 1961 Vienna Diplomatic Conventions that regulate cordial relations between states,” Magezi said in his statement released via X.

This publication could not reach Ambassador Mathias Schauer to comment on the matter. Ambassador Schauer was last seen in public when the EU diplomats were meeting President Museveni’s brother, presidential special advisor on defence and security Caleb Akandwanho, aka General Salim Saleh, in Gulu. A video clip of an argument between Mathias Schauer and journalist Andrew Mwenda went viral on Friday.

The diplomats had expressed concern about the conduct of the Chief of Defence Forces, Muhoozi Kainerugaba through his X account. In the video, General Salim Saleh apologized on Muhoozi’s behalf.

In a related development, General Muhoozi sent out a message on his platform X stating that “I want to remind you to advise your children to stay away from NUP gangs. Intelligence reports indicate that NUP is not merely a political party, but is also involved in activities that raise concerns related to terrorism. The leaders of NUP are recruiting young people for activities that could be harmful to our beautiful country. Please take steps to keep your children safe and informed!!!. Kabobi is a rebel,” reads the statement.

FULL STATEMENT

Security Forces Closely Monitoring Emerging Rebel Groups in the Country

Kampala, Friday May 23, 2025

The security and intelligence services have over the past few months arrested and interrogated several suspects with links to organised armed rebellion, plot to bomb populated public places, and economic sabotage through the vandalism of electricity infrastructure power lines in some parts of the country especially in central Uganda.

In the case of extensive vandalization of electricity infrastructure, some of the most affected districts are Wakiso, Mukono, Kayunga, Luweero, Nakaseke, Kiboga, Nakasongola, Mityana, Mubende, Mpigi, and the greater Masaka region.

Some of the arrested suspects previously passed off as opposition political party activists especially of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party.

Many have accordingly been charged in courts of law and remanded in custody pending court hearing of their cases.

The Inter-Agency Security Committee chaired by the UPDF Chief of Defence Forces and composed of the Uganda Police Force, Prisons Services, and Intelligence Organisations are coordinating closely to infiltrate and burst terrorist and subversive cells that are actively luring unsuspecting youths into rebel activities in and around the greater Kampala metropolitan ghetto communities.

The security committee in its most recent seating resolved to take firm action against the ring leaders, the organisers and the funders of rebel activities, which are in part designed to disrupt the upcoming general elections early next year.

There is strong evidence tracing some of the funding and mobilisation for the negative and traitorous groups opposed to the NRM government to some accredited European diplomatic missions in Kampala.

We are particularly concerned about the illegal and clandestine activities of the German Ambassador in Uganda, His Excellency Mathias Schauer. The intelligence services are aware about his clearly undiplomatic practices that have been taking place in different parts of the country for some time now, and which go against the spirit of the 1961 Vienna Diplomatic Conventions that regulate cordial relations between states.

The government of Uganda is following up the matter with the concerned foreign mission through the relevant diplomatic channels to address the disturbing development.

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces and the Inter-Agency Security Committee strongly condemns foreign influence meddling in Uganda’s internal affairs and will take decisive action against those who seek to destabilise the country.

The youths of Uganda are advised to avoid falling in the trap set by enemy political actors who seek to exploit their vulnerability for political ends. They are further advised to embrace government wealth creation initiatives and youth development programmes for their long term wellbeing.

The local treacherous lot and agents of foreign manipulation in the politics and security of our country will continue to be identified, isolated, and dealt with firmly in accordance with the laws of the land.

Chris Magezi Colonel

Acting Director Defence Public Information

@MODVA_UPDF

