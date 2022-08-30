Eulogy: Yonasani Bankobeza Kanyomozi

By Arthur Babu Muguzi

Hon. Yonasani Bankobeza Kanyomozi aka Hon.Yona, grew up with my Dad, Mzee Canon Shem Babushereka (RIP) in Kajara,Ntungamo district.

Mzee Babushereka did not go far in education and opted to go to Nyakashaka in the current Buhweju district in 1963 under the Church Missionary funded project to grow tea.

When I joined Muntuyera High School- Kitunga in 1987, Hon. Yona, (as we fondly called him) and upon return from exile, met me in one of the functions at my grandparents’ home and was excited to see, a son of his relative and friend (child hood). We kept in touch till I came to Kampala for my higher education.

Veteran Politician Yona Kanyomozi was one of the key allies of former president Obote II in Ankole region (PHOTO/Courtesy)

I had preferred to join teaching which would enable me pursue further education but Hon.Yona advised me to do a business course and that is how I ended up at the National College of Business Studies – Nakawa. At that time, there were no private admissions at higher institutions like Makerere and the only option, if not admitted among the 2000 students on government, was a Diploma.

I completed the course on 3rd August 1991 and on 5th August 1991, he looked for me and offered me a job as an Accountant with an appointment letter with clear terms and started work at his research firm “Community Management Services (CMS) Ltd” based on the 6th floor of t Uganda House.

I worked with him and his other colleagues including Dr. Chora Vura, Silver Olyada, Mugarura and Pole Pole (all deceased). He maintained the same driver, one Lawrence since then till to date

During my tenure with him, he encouraged me to further my education in the business areas. The reason I attribute my Professionalism/Fellow of Chartered Accountants of UK (ACCA), Certified Public Accountants (CPA) of Uganda.

I learnt the value and importance of record keeping both official and private. At a recent graduation of my son, an engineer now, I presented all his records from Nursery to present. Those present got amazed except Hon.Yona, who knew where I picked the trait.

I learnt values of hard work, integrity, valuing friends and relations, the attribute of social networking, him being a Rotarian of Kampala West and used to go with him for lunches at Nile Hotel and a reason I joined Rotary.

He valued education, community work, he even started a strong cooperative society in my grandparent’s village called “Rukoni Gamba” and gave it a lorry written on “grow more Coffee” helping the less fortunate members to enable them access social services especially education. He was very strict with his funds and good at time management.

He consistently stuck to his old friends and introduced a number of them to us, who included, among others; Sir Richard Kaijuka, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu, Dr. Adonia Tiberondwa (RIP), the Laki’s family to mention a few.

Hon.Yona practised what he said during the day and night and he was predictable and consistent. He connected using his networks a number of educated people from Kajara (his constituency to a number of organisations especially those with cooperative linkages) He was proud of our achievements and milestones. He would talk about it as he appreciated.

Uncle Yona gifted me a cow on my wedding in 1995 and he was the first person to give me a cow despite the fact that I had left working with him.

Recently at the burial of my uncle Mzee Byempaka (RIP) in Kajara, he asked me to hold and umbrella for him and told those present, that I was paying him back for all what he did to bring me up.

Hon.Yona, you were handsome, brilliant and with a good command of English, good memory of events above all,with a good heart for your country go in peace to rest with those who left before you.

Arthur Babu Muguzi, CPA(U), ACCA (UK) MBA

Director, Finance, Planning and Administration

National Council for Higher Education