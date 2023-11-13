Ex-Bank of Uganda Governor brother, Joseph Mutebile, announces his candidature for Kabale Municipality MP

Mutebile has made previous attempts to secure the same parliamentary seat, starting in 2005, without success

By Moses Agaba

Joseph Mutebile, an experienced banker, has formally announced his candidature for the Member of Parliament (MP) role representing Kabale Municipality in the upcoming 2026 elections.

This announcement follows the recent declaration of his brother, retired Major General Sabiti Timothy Mutebile, who also expressed his intentions to compete for the same position.

At a press conference held in Kabale Municipality on a Friday evening, Mutebile, who was dressed in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) colors, unveiled his ambition to free Kabale Municipality from the grip of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, claiming that it originally belonged to the ruling NRM party before being taken over by the opposition.

The current incumbent MP representing Kabale Municipality is Nicholas Thadeus Kamara from the FDC.

When questioned about his priorities as an MP, Mutebile stressed his dedication to representing the will of the people. He pledged to use a grassroots approach, allowing residents to define their needs and concerns. He promised to consult with his constituents before making decisions and to advocate for their interests in parliament.

Notably, Mutebile has made previous attempts to secure the same parliamentary seat, starting in 2005, without success. It is worth noting that he is the brother of the late Professor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile, who served as the Governor of the Bank of Uganda.

The competition for the Kabale Municipality MP seat is expected to be intense, with prominent figures like Hon. Andrew Barayanga Aja, Niwandinda Chris Culture, retired Major General Sabiti Mutebile, Alex Muhwezi Edgar, and others also expressing their interest in the position.

The incumbent MP, Kamara Nicholas, has declared his intention to seek re-election for a second term.

