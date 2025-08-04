Ex-CMI Boss Gen. James Birungi Not Under House Arrest – UPDF Dismisses Online Rumours

By Pepper Intelligence Unit

Entebbe, Uganda | August 4, 2025 – The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) has firmly dismissed widespread rumours circulating on social media alleging that Maj. Gen. James Birungi is under house arrest in Entebbe.

The claims, which emerged over the past week, suggested that the senior officer – who was recently appointed as Uganda’s Military Attaché to Burundi – had been confined and barred from travel, purportedly on orders from Chief of Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

Some reports went further to claim that he is under investigation and had been quietly removed from active service.

However, authoritative sources within Uganda’s security and defence circles have described the allegations as completely false and malicious.

“There is absolutely no truth in the rumours that Maj. Gen. Birungi is under house arrest,” said a senior military official who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity. “He is actively performing his official duties, attending meetings, and remains fully engaged in his role.”

Red Pepper Intelligence Unit has even learnt that Maj. Gen. Birungi himself appeared publicly on Monday morning during a high-level security briefing in Entebbe. Calm and composed, he addressed the speculation directly to colleagues.

“I am not detained, not under arrest, and not under investigation,” he said. “I urge the public to ignore the lies circulating online.”

He further cautioned against the dangers of misinformation:

“It is both irresponsible and dangerous to circulate falsehoods about people playing critical roles in safeguarding our nation. Always seek the truth from official sources.”

Sources close to the General also refuted claims that he had been stopped from travelling to Bujumbura.

“The General is free and going about his life in Kampala like any other Ugandan,” one source said. “The fake news is being spread by diaspora elements who are far removed from the facts.”

The rumour mill gained traction after political activist Norman Tumuhimbise posted on X (formerly Twitter), claiming that Gen. Birungi had been grounded.

Security analysts have suggested that the smear campaign may be politically or personally motivated, part of a broader trend of online attacks targeting high-profile military figures.

As of now, all credible reports confirm that Maj. Gen. Birungi is neither under arrest nor facing any form of disciplinary action and remains in active service.

