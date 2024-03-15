Ex-FDC deputy SG quits active party politics

By Moses Agaba

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) former National Deputy Secretary General, Dr. Joseph Tindyeebwa has quit active participation in party politics.

He says the current FDC is a shadow of its past and can’t continue associating with it actively.

That in the current situation where divisionism, intolerance , and non progressive strategies for enhancing good governance is the order of the day, he sees no reason to keep near it.

“I take this opportunity to appreciate the support that National FDC delegates granted me to serve in that capacity of Deputy Secretary General; recommended me to serve under office of Leader of opposition 2020 – 2021; entrusted me to be national director for political research; coordinator national manifesto formulation and party strategic plan by 2016 -2021 .The bible says there time for everything under the earth. I have withdrawn my active participation in FDC politics as I continue to serve humanity in other organizations in various capacities,” announced Dr .Tindyeebwa.

Dr.Tindyeebwa says he is so disappointed in what has become of the party.

He says for the party to get out of the current mess, it should have listened to his suggestion to establish a reconciliation commission with key terms of references.

First was unconditional forgiveness and apology (where both sides were to concede to have erred in approach that caused disrepute to the party, forgive one another and move on with party building).

Secondly, was to disband the factional leadership and embrace power sharing of party leadership positions for a ten month transitional period. After then hold elections that would determine new leadership and flag bearers at all levels.

Dr. Tindyeebwa said that he had also proposed amendment of the party constitution to trim powers of the Secretary General.

He also advised on establishment of an acting Electoral Commission agreeable by both sides immediately. Then the official one was to be elected during the national delegates’ conference.

He also suggested creation of an autonomous acting elder council from sub-regional to national level led by the national chairman.

After that the next would have been establishing by consensus a vetting committee to decide on the next NEC, Mayors, LCV and MP flag bearers.

Short of that, he says a split was inevitable.

