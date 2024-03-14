Ex-Kabale Municipality MP Baryayanga returns to NRM

By Moses Agaba

Andrew Baryayanga Aja, the former Kabale Municipality was among the people that turned up for the update in the NRM yellow book at Kirwa Cell Kijuguta ward Kabale Municipality, a move signaling his U-turn to rejoin the NRM.

Baryayanga served for 10 years as MP of Kabale Municipality from 2011 to 2021 as an independent but he lost in the February 2021 election to FDC’s Dr Nicholas Thaddeus Kamara. He initially contested in the 2010 NRM Primaries with then incumbent and State Minister of Tourism Serapio Rukundo and lost, but decided to run as an independent in the main elections, which he won. He once again ran as an independent in the 2016 polls and won.

Baryayanga championed the registration and updating of the NRM’s Yellow Book, emphasizing its crucial role in ensuring transparency and accountability within the ruling party.

Baryayanga made the shocking declaration while addressing journalists at Kirwa in Kijuguta Ward Kabale Municipality.

However, the news of his come-back has caused pressure in different political camps in Kabale Municipality after Baryayanga assured the public that he is coming back in 2026 due to the continued voter demand.

Baryayanga said his voters have been calling him to return to complete the stalled projects he had started in the constituency.

“There have been a number of calls from many people in the municipality Hon. Minister please, could you consider coming back. Of course, they had their reasons why they wanted me back. Yes, after all those calls, I have done some consultations with a number of people and I can confirm that in 2026 for NRM primaries and hopefully also for the general elections, I will come back,” said Baryayanga.

Baryayanga says even though he has been standing as an independent candidate since 2011, after the last election he decided to return to his party.

He also says through his tenure, his loyalty remained with the NRM.

“I have been NRM ever since; I have been attending some of the NRM caucus meetings and supported all the bills in parliament. Now I have decided to officially because some people have been saying that I quit,” he said.

“The truth is I have never; I am a son of the Movement, my late father Baryayanga was among the first strong supporters of the UPM and President Museveni in the 1980 election.”

