Ex Kabale Municipality MP trounces former Rukiga District Boss Kampikaho in Grassroot elections

By Moses Agaba

Andrew Baryayanga the Former Kabale Municipality Member of Parliament who is also eyeing the Kabale District NRM Chairmanship was on Friday elected unopposed as the Head of Finance on the NRM Mainstream Division Structures for Northern Division.

This development followed heightened tensions after a faction, reportedly influenced by Wakiso District Deputy RDC Sheikh Kassim Kamugisha, fronted Emmanuel Niwagaba as a candidate for the position. However, Niwagaba had previously lost at the parish level, which rendered him ineligible for further contest according to party guidelines

The situation drew the attention of the Kabale District NRM Registrar, Babra Ainebyoona, who was accompanied by the Kabale Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Godfrey Nyakahuma. The two officials clarified and confirmed that Niwagaba’s prior defeat disqualified him from participating in the division-level elections, thereby confirming Hon. Baryayanga as the unopposed winner.

During the entire process, Sheikh Kassim controversially appointed himself as the emcee, overshadowing the official Returning Officer. He reportedly used the platform to indirectly attack Baryayanga and his supporters, escalating tensions within the venue.

The elections were presided over by Mercy Kembabazi Christine. However, following the announcement, Niwagaba’s camp, led by Sheikh Kamugisha, engaged in a heated confrontation that escalated into a shouting match. The standoff, which lasted for approximately 20 minutes, nearly turned physical before it was contained.

Speaking after the election, Baryayanga said the confusion had been sparked by “selfish individuals who only intended to disorganize the process.” He emphasized the need for unity and rallied support for his bid to become the Kabale District NRM Chairperson, pledging to rebuild the party’s strength in the district.

“NRM in Kabale is currently facing challenges where some selfish individuals are fighting new members and failing to retain those within the party. Once entrusted with the district chairmanship, I am ready to address these issues,” Baryayanga stated.

He also called for support for the NRM flag bearer for Kabale Municipality in the upcoming general elections, urging all leaders to work together for the party’s success.

George William Kanagizi senior Predisntial advor on Kigezi was elcetd as the kaharo Sub County NRM Chairperson others were Central Division Masiko Runyatsi, Northern Division Partrick Tushabomwe

,Southern Division Naris Tumwesigye Matayo, Maziiba Mucunguzi Joseph ,Kyanamira Keith Rwamahe ,Buhara Turyahabwa Grace ,Kitumba Cogan Tumwesigye ,Katuna Town Council Erick Mbarara ,Kibuga Milton Natukunda,Rubaya Monday Charles

Mean while in Kahungye sub county it was cancelled an postponed to today Also Youth of Southern Division Kabale Municipality never elected because the nominated one was discovered to be a Cival Servant .

Dramatic scenes unfolded on Friday in Rwamucuucu Subcounty, Rukiga District, as former LC5 Chairman Dr. Alexander Kampikaho suffered a political blow losing not once, but twice in the highly competitive NRM party elections.

Once the district’s political heavyweight, having served as Rukiga’s Political Head from 2017 to 2021, Kampikaho’s attempt to make a political comeback was dealt a heavy blow. He was defeated by rising political figure Amed Bende.

In a stunning showdown at Mparo Town Council Headquarters, Kampikaho’s bid for the NRM Chairmanship of Mparo Town Council collapsed. Bende, the current LC5 District Councilor for the area, won by a landslide garnering 123 votes to Kampikaho’s meager 4.

“This defeat is a stinging reminder of Kampikaho’s waning influence,” one of Bende’s jubilant supporters remarked.

But the drama didn’t end there. In a last-ditch effort to salvage his political standing, Kampikaho also contested for the NRM Vice Chairmanship. However, he was again defeated this time by Mparo Town Council Speaker Joy Tumushabe, an ally of Bende. Tumushabe secured 78 votes to Kampikaho’s 43.

Sources close to the matter suggest that Kampikaho’s political downfall may be partly attributed to internal party conflicts. Insider accounts claim his recent campaign against former Sheema RDC Frank Besigye Kyereere who narrowly lost his bid for Nyarurambi Parish in Rwamucuucu alienated some supporters.

“He spent heavily trying to block Kyereere’s victory last week, and now it seems he’s paying the price,” a local voter told this reporter on condition of anonymity.

In other developments, Rukiga MP aspirant Laston Besigye was also defeated losing to the district’s NRM Administrative Secretary, Asiimwe Jackson Rwamwehare, who has declared interest in contesting for the Rukiga District LC5 Chairmanship in 2026.

Senior economist and legal counsel, Patrick Katabaazi Kiconco, has been officially declared the National Resistance Movement (NRM) Chairperson for Rwamucucu Sub-county following an uncontested nomination process.

Kiconco expressed deep gratitude for the unchallenged endorsement. He pledged to serve all constituents equitably and vowed to champion inclusive socio-economic transformation throughout Rukiga District.

“This is not just a personal victory but a collective win for the people of Rwamucucu, who believe in unity and progress,” Kiconco said. “I am committed to serving you with integrity and without discrimination.”

He also called on fellow NRM leaders to strengthen grassroots mobilization ahead of the forthcoming general elections to secure the party’s dominance at all levels.

Meanwhile, Asiimwe Jackson Rwamwehare, the District NRM Administrative Secretary, triumphed over MP aspirant Laston Besigye in the contest for Kashambya Sub-county NRM Chairperson.

