Ex-Katikkiro Eng. JB Walusimbi Faces Arrest Over Unpaid Loans

Engineer John Baptist Walusimbi, the former Katikkiro of Buganda, is reportedly facing arrest over alleged unpaid loans to loan sharks and Indian money lenders, including Raja Chambers. According to.moles, the situation was complicated by a 2023 incident where his former PA, Robert Ssenyonjo, allegedly failed to account for Sh550million meant for loan repayment.

Walusimbi is now surrounded by a new group of individuals, including Mulangira Kimera, a mechanic who allegedly connects him with money lenders and other hangers-on. Kimera is accused of exploiting vulnerable retirees with exorbitant loan terms. Another individual, Enock Kabalega, claims to work at State House allegedly demands kickbacks for himself and a purported commissioner.

Despite efforts by Walusimbi’s wife to involve the State House comptroller Jane Barker in payment clearance, these attempts have been met with resistance. The engineer has faced challenges in meeting with President Museveni, with some State House staff allegedly obstructing his efforts.

The Buganda kingdom government has also been criticized for not providing support to its former Katikkiro. It remains to be seen whether Engineer Walusimbi will resolve his financial issues or face imprisonment.

