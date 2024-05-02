Ex-Mbarara LC5 boss Capt.Bamuturaki tips politicians, technocrats on corruption war

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

Former Mbarara District LCV Chairman Capt. John Bosco Bamuturaki Tumusiime (JB) has asked political leaders to give space to civil servants to perform their duties without unnecessary influence that sometime tempt them to engage in corruption.

Bamuturaki made this call in his Labour Day message, which was marked nationally at St. Leo’s Kyegobe in Fort portal.

Bamuturaki revealed that in most cases some politicians connive with civil servants to engage in corruption.

He is now appealing to political Leaders to always give breathing space to the technocrats.

He said that the two parties must collaborate and work together as a team to fight corruption.

In his tenure as the LC5 Chairman Mbarara District, Bamuturaki was always strict on Civil Servants and service delivery.

During his time of office, some officials including the former CAO, District Lands Officer and Survey Officer were implicated and arrested by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit then headed by Col. Edith Nakalema.

Bamuturaki never tolerated corruption.

He urged political leaders and technocrats to reflect on corruption and its effects as they celebrated Labour Day.

Bamuturaki led Mbarara district for only one term as the LC5 Chairman before he retired to contest for Kashari South MP seat.

