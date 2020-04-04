COVID-19: Ex- MP Sanjay Tanna Family Business, Tan Group donates UGX25M equipment, decries neglect by Govt

Spread the love

















Budaka – Tan-Group, a subsidiary of Former Member of Parliament, Sanjay Tanna, has donated equipment to health facilities in Budaka as district readies to fight the coronavirus, RedPepper Digital‘s Maurice Muhwezi reports.

This was prompted by the nature in which health facilities handled a woman, in her mid-30s, who was formerly working as a domestic helper in Kenya after showing advanced signs of Coronavirus last week.

The suspected coronavirus patient, currently in isolation at Budaka Health Centre IV returned from Nairobi, Kenya a fortnight ago as before government restricted cross-border movement in efforts to curb the spread of the deadly virus,

“The suspected COVID-19 carrier been freely living in Lyama sub-country with family members until her condition began to deteriorate,” Tanna disclosed

“She was sent to the isolation centre at Nansanga Health Center III. Communication was sent to the Mbale Regional Referral Hospital; deferring on the matter.” revealed source

In a twist of events, Nansanga community were turned rowdy grouping up to kill the suspected coronavirus patient prompting Budaka health officials to move the suspected COVID-19 patient to Mbale Regional Referral Hospital.

“The Mbale Hospital officials urged us to contact authorities in Kampala to use the district pick up to take her to Mbale which we did and on arrival at Mbale, we were denied access grounds that the Region hospital lacked the protective gear to handle any Corona patient,” a rather shocked Tanna clarified.

The patient was driven back to Budaka health centre IV where an isolation room was quickly organised given she couldn’t be taken her back to Nansanga lest she faces mob tyranny.

“I can openly confirm that Mbale region hospital is far from ready to face or receive or tackle Corona. This is a real disaster if a regional referral hospital can turn back a patient to a health centre III,” said the former legislator.

The former legislator, while handing over the equipment, expressed fear that the Health Ministry was overstrained in central region.

“Ministry of Health has been overstretched in the central region and up-country facilities are very hesitant to attend to suspected coronavirus patients. So we have decided to support the rural setups,” Tanna noted.

He called upon communities in Budaka and beyond to be vigilant and stay safe by washing their hands regularly and to contact the district Chairperson on telephone (0772 525326) for incase of inquiries and reporting people with COVID-19 signs.

Minister of Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, on Friday, April 3, revealed that three more confirmed cases of the coronavirus, raising the count to 48 and no-known deaths in Uganda.