Ex-president Obote’s son job at KCCA hangs in balance

As we report, things are likely to turn south for Dr. Daniel Ayen Okello, the son of the former Uganda’s President Dr. Milton Obote (RIP).

According to highly placed sources at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Dr. Okello’s re-appointment as the Director in charge of Public Health and Environment Directorate (PH&ED) at KCCA apparently hangs in balance.

Dr. Okello whose tenure is only one month to expire, is said to be apparently moving office to office with City hall and President’s office as he looks for recommendation to be reappointed.

Information from whispers have however told us that the former first son seems to be losing it. This source alleges that from a brief report, Dr. Okello, has been faulted in a lot of issues that concerns his docket of Public Health and Environment.

When asked to highlight these issues, we have been told that these issues are not one, two….but gross issues including; the mismanaged Kiteezi landfill, and according to this Dr. Okello is said to have until now failed to put in place a weigh bridge, garbage compacting is poorly done, has no personnel as in terms of service providers, non operational laboratory, no sewage treatment yet every year Sh3bn is budgeted for maintenance of this landfill.

Additionally, it’s at a risk of getting slides and residents are currently threatening to sue the authority.

The source further said that recommendations have also been hinged on the 13 acres of another garbage dumping site at Dundu in Mukono District which has remained redundant for over 6 years and apparently being invaded by encroachers.

Also, issues of garbage aside, it’s alleged that his directorate frustrates casual workers. And as the head, Okello is faulted for not approving requests for payments in time which has painted a bad image to the Authority.

It also said that the same person is not requesting for recruitment of staff under Public Health. Over 80% of staff in his directorate are temporary or casuals which has frustrated government programs like the recent Health campaigns.

More so, it is reported that Dr. Okello is personalising his office, with no delegation of authority, rendering the office as non operational when he travels.

These and among others have reportedly been put on table by the Authority’s technical wing to reconsider before his re-appointment.

Dr. Okello, whose tenure is expiring in July this year, was appointed in 2018 and his contract is renewed after every 3yrs. He was appointed as the acting director together with Ms. Grace Akullo the current director human resource.

These were recruited during time Betty Amongi, the current Minister of Gender Labour and Social Development was still the Minister for Kampala.

Amongi is the wife of UPC president Hon. Jimmy Akena, but also the Woman MP for Oyam District, and is a sister-in-law to Dr. Okello.

He replaced Samuel Serunkuuma and his appointment was seen as politically motivated to accommodate the Obote family.

His directorate is pivotal in the daily running of the authority as it is mandated to facilitate and provide support in ensuring health and productivity of citizens for a clean, habitable and sustainable community of the city. This Directorate guides the Authority on the efficient management of public health and the environment.

