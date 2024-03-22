Ex-Rwampara LCV aspirant Zabashaija, sibling fight over school property, unpaid salary

Amos Tayebwa

Mbarara

A property row has pitted Gordon Zabashaija, a renowned educationist and former Rwampara district LCV aspirant against his step-brother Kennedy Mugume Rutaro.

They are fighting over school properties at Cranes Primary School located in Kisoro Zone, Rugando Rwampara.

Mugume accuses Zabashaija of breaching the school’s tenancy agreement.

Mugume says that in 2018 he entered into an agreement with Zabashaija and one Anthony Asiimwe to invest in the school and operationalise it.

He claims that as per agreement terms, he was supposed to take back movable properties which he might have purchased during the time of tenancy.

And that indeed Mugume went on to purchase about 30 beds (deckers of three beds), 20 triple desks and other movable property.

He also made renovations on some of the structures in sorry state which include three blocks that contain nine classrooms and a gate.

He says that per agreement, Zabashaija was to refund all monies used during the renovation or repair in form of rent deductions or direct cash.

Mugume claims that five years later, he handed over the school back to Zabashaija who in turn leased it to one Hebert Mweteise, a district councilor representing Nyeihanga Town Council, Rwampara district local council.

However, demands for movable properties he purchased and refund for renovations have since fallen on deaf ears.

Apparently Mugume claims that he demands about Shs 60 million he invested in beds, desks among other movable properties including repairs and renovations.

He has now opted for legal means against Zabashaija.

He has already reported his case to the Rugando Sub-county police station. Efforts by LC1 Chairman Kisoro Trading Center to resolve the matter have also been futile.

Hebert Mweteise, the new school tenant says he paid for all the property he found at the school.

He reportedly signed an agreement with the landlords to take control of property that was handed over to him, and he paid for them under tenancy agreement including the beds and the desks that are claimed for by the former tenant, Mugume.

Besides Cranes P/S issues, Mugume accuses Zabashaija of not paying all his salary while working at the latter’s Kakoba College of Computer and Voc. Studies Mbarara as a deputy director and an auditor, the positions he served for about 9 years.

He alleges that he left the institution while demanding Shs 8m which he has never received since then.

“Zabashaija is my Step-brother but I will put that aside and fight for the money and properties I demand from him. We have tried to solve our issues through family engagement but all was in vain.

“We sat as family and he accepted to pay in installments the money I demanded from him from Kakoba College, but surprisingly since then (2022) he has never paid me even a single coin.

“I am not bothered about his political ambitions on how these issues might affect him but I am about my money and my properties. I wonder how he will lead the people outside there when he has just failed to sort out inner family issues and his employees,” said Mugume.

Apparently, Mugume works with the Rwampara District local government in the finance department.

Zabashaija is a prominent educationist who owns more than ten Tertiary, Secondary and Primary schools in Western Uganda.

However, allegations of not paying employees at these institutions have persisted.

Zabashaija contested for Rwampara district LCV Chairperson in the 2021 election and lost to Richard Owomugasho.

Whispers say he now wants to stand for Mp against incumbent Amos Kankunda and new entrant Elly Katsigaire.

Our repeated calls to Zabashaija for a comment went unanswered by press time.

