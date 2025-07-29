Ex-Uganda Envoy to Egypt Dies in Tragic Motorcycle Accident 

Uganda is mourning the death of Ambassador Angualia Louis Richard, the former Ambassador to Egypt, who passed away this evening following a tragic road accident.

The incident occurred around 5:00 PM near Abi Farm in Ayivu East Constituency, Arua City. According to initial reports, Amb. Angualia was riding a motorcycle when he collided head-on with another motorcyclist.

The impact left him with severe injuries, and despite efforts by locals to rush him for medical attention, he was confirmed dead shortly after the accident. The condition of the other rider involved remains unknown at this time.

Amb. Angualia was a well-known figure in both diplomatic and political circles. He previously served Uganda as its Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, a role that saw him represent the country in diplomatic matters and bilateral engagements abroad.

In addition to his diplomatic service, Amb. Angualia was active in Ugandan politics. He contested for parliamentary seats multiple times — first in 2011 and 2016 for Maracha Constituency, and later in 2021 for the newly created Maracha East Constituency.

Although unsuccessful in his bids, he remained a committed public figure in the West Nile sub-region.

News of his death has shocked many across the region, with tributes beginning to pour in from residents, local leaders, and colleagues who worked with him. He is remembered for his humility, persistence, and dedication to serving his country both locally and internationally.

Local authorities in Arua City have launched investigations into the cause of the accident, with traffic officers visiting the scene to gather details. Motorcycle accidents remain a serious concern in Uganda, and this incident has once again raised public calls for increased road safety measures.Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon by the family and local leaders in Maracha District.

